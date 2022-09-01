João Gomes debuts at Rock in Rio: ‘If some rocker throws toilet paper at me, no problem’ | Rock in Rio 2022

“I was taken by surprise. I was at a party, then my friend who works with me said: ‘You’re going to be at Rock in Rio’. And then I said: ‘Morally, you’re too drunk to say something like that’. I continued to enjoy the party.”

João Gomes had two reasons to doubt his friend. One is historical: Rock in Rio never had a piseiro singer, the keyboard forro subgenre. The festival does not usually invite artists from these popular styles such as electronic forró and sertanejo.

The other reason was alcoholic: “Everyone was drinking at that party, but at the time I thought: ‘How does he get so drunk to talk about something like that about Rock in Rio? Today he’s going to be a lot of work.'”

What really took some work was that the news was true: “The next day, I woke up, and my general producer was starting to organize things, asking for Rock in Rio badges.”

“Wow, what was this fever thing I got myself into, what a big problem. My brother, what now? We were thinking of a way to deliver. I have no idea how people will accept it, if they will accept it. But let’s show the root of our work“, he promises.

João Gomes’ show will take place at Itaú’s promotional tent, on Sunday (4).

“When I started receiving messages from people who will be there, I was happy. I am pleased to be representing the piseiro, to know that the style is arriving in places like this. “

João Gomes has already reached places of the same size – without needing an invitation. On August 17th, he debuted a kind of private Rock in Rio in the recording of his DVD in Recife, an event of equal proportion to the Rio festival.

The show stopped the city, gathered more than 100 thousand people and caused a commotion that João Gomes did not expect. He says that a lot of people thought he wouldn’t be able to make that recording. “It will be with the same stubbornness that we will climb Rock in Rio. And with great joy too.”

2 of 3 João Gomes in Pelourinho, Salvador — Photo: Government of Bahia João Gomes in Pelourinho, in Salvador — Photo: Government of Bahia

João Gomes faces the festival with a mixture of confidence and concern.

“If some rocker downstairs throws toilet paper at me, that’s okay. If you think about it, what are most rock songs about? About love, just like us.”

Rocker father, forrozeiro son

“My dad was a skateboarder and he’s a rocker. When I was a kid he would skate with me and show me Depeche Mode, Queen,” he recalls. Dad is “excited” to see his show at the festival.

“I didn’t do very well on the rink, so he sold my skateboard and I stayed crying“, remembers the son who did not engage in sport or rock, but had the last laugh on the floor.