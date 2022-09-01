João Gordo: 15 stories from the biggest cause of national rock, from a ride with grunge to a fight with the Nazis | Rock in Rio 2022

João Gordo has lived it all at the age of 58 and has had a career spanning over 40 years. He faced the punk and metal scenes and changed the history of Brazilian rock. Afterwards, he faced Dado Dolabella and Marcelo Camelo and changed the history of MTV Brasil.

But he had never done one thing until 2022: play at Rock in Rio with Ratos de Porão. The group is older than the festival, and emerged in 1981, four years before Cidade do Rock was set up for the first time.

The singer and presenter spoke to the podcast g1 heard, in live edition in audio and video. Watch the cuts of the best stories below and, below, check out the entirety.

“They prefer dead people to being successful” “Whoever attacked me is usually a fascist” “My father repressed me and I fell into punk” “I didn’t pull a chain because I was fat” “The punk scene was an eternal fight” “Sepultura almost became Metallica” New Dave Grohl: “Blonde and Fine People” “I got drunk before entering Gugu” “Joey Ramone was a weirdo” “Kurt Cobain wanted to die” “In the 90s everyone freaked out – so did I” “MTV had sensational and horrible things” “I denied an advertisement that I would never deny today” “Worst b* of my life is being connected with Dado Dolabella” “I turned into a big old truck, kind of messed up”

He tries to explain how the Rock in Rio never called his band until today. “If Ratos de Porão were Argentine, we would play in a stadium for 30,000 people,” he says.

2 – “Whoever attacked me is usually a fascist”

He talks about the band’s new album, “Necropolitics”, with all the lyrics about the pandemic, the government’s denialist reaction and against the far right. He also describes airexception of the conservative part of the metal public.

3 – “My father repressed me and I fell into punk”

He talks about growing up with a cop dad and “syrup”. “ANDm house was like a barracks. If he said ‘do’ and you didn’t, he’d pick you up, he’d throw you what he had in his hand… Hammer, knife, plate, pan. I put a lock on the fridge, absurd things”

4 – “I didn’t pull a chain because I was fat”

He tells about the punk scene on the streets of São Paulo in the early 80’s. He says that some of them committed petty crimes, but he couldn’t run. He remembers that since that time he learned to fight fascists, in the street fights with the nazi punks.

5 – “The punk scene was an eternal fight”

He explains the difference between the punk and heavy metal scenes in Brazil, tells how Ratos de Porão got closer to the second group and took the called “traitors to the movement”.

6 – “Sepultura almost became a Metallica”

He remembers the relationship with Sepultura in the formative years, says that the Brazilian band was almost as big as Metallica before Max Cavalera’s departure, and says that Ratos traveled a lot, but didn’t get that status because they were “crazy punks from the outskirts who didn’t speak English”.

7 – New Dave Grohl: ‘Blonde and Fine People’

João Gordo met the drummer for a year before entering Nirvana. He was in Amsterdam with his previous hardcore band, Scream, who played at the same venue as Ratos de Porão. The two young men chatted after they noticed they had tattoos from the same tattoo artist.

8 – “I got drunk before entering Gugu”

He was persuaded to participate in TV shows like of Angelica and Gugu with the Ratos de Porão in 1991: “I got drunk before entering Gugu and I entered very monga”.

9 – “Joey Ramone was a weirdo”

One of the very rare musicians the Ramones let on stage with them throughout his career was João Gordo. The guitarist, Johnny, “was that more American way, more closed-faced”, and the vocalist, Joey, was “weird”, remembers João Gordo.

10 – “Kurt Cobain wanted to die”

A classic case was when he accompanied Kurt Cobain and the other gringo musicians of Hollywood Rock on their tours in Brazil. Kurt “was a guy who thought he was there roughly – didn’t want to be there. I was fed up with all this success and wanted to die, actually.”

11 – “In the 90s everybody freaked out – so did I”

João Gordo remembers the troubled time when he released “Carniceria Tropical” with Ratos and entered MTV, in the second half of the 90’s. Metallica, the guys made that awful record, ‘Reload’, they cut their hair, painted their nails, put on lipstick. It was all techno effect, right?”

12 – “MTV Had Sensational, Horrible Things”

He says he made great shows on the network, such as “Gordo Visita”, and bad ones, such as “Fundão MTV”, in which he played an executioner professor. “If it aired today I would go to jail.”

13 – “I denied an announcement that I would never deny today”

He remembers the modesty he had to make commercials, and says that denied a BRL 180,000 campaign for Pepsi.

14 – “Worst b* of my life is being connected with Dado Dolabella”

He says the worst thing in his life is having his name attached to Dado Dolabella after the two had a nasty fight on air on MTV in 1999.”He went there to make fun, huh?”

15 – “I turned into a big old truck, kind of messed up”

He was diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. “I’m kinda messed up, man. In the pandemic I had depression, I gained almost 20 kg, it became difficult.” He says that the shows got more difficult, but she still manages to sing an hour “biting”.