John Carpenter Couldn’t Play Red Dead Redemption

John Carpenter (Halloween) has never hidden his passion for video games, but there seems to be a little frustration in the middle of it. The iconic director was unable to enjoy Red Dead Redemption, Rockstar Games’ acclaimed title, and for a curious reason.

“I couldn’t get on the damn horse. The controls weren’t intuitive, at least for me. But I think everyone had fun. It was a popular game.”

told the The New Yorker.

Carpenter took the opportunity to reveal that his first game was Sonic The Hedgehog, in 1992, in addition to having come out in defense of the controversial Fallout 76.

While he admitted that he had issues with bugs at launch, it has since evolved into an enjoyable experience within the post-apocalyptic world.

According to a report by kotakuRockstar Games canceled its plans to release a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption.

The information had been initially shared by the insider complexion2specializing in studio affairs.

The reason behind this decision turned out to be the poor reception from critics and audiences for GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition. Units sold were just over 10 million, a result considered disappointing considering the anticipation of the collection at the time.

Furthermore, it was said that Rockstar has decided to focus most of its resources and energy on its next big title, ‎‎GTA 6‎‎.‎