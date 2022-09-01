José Loreto shows a moment with Jesuíta Barbosa in the dressing room

José Loreto shows moment with Jesuíta Barbosa in dressing room and backstage in Pantanal

The actor Jose Loreto used his social networks, on Tuesday night (30), to show a little behind the scenes of ‘wetland‘ and his preparation for the scenes, in the dressing room, alongside Jesuit Barbosa.

Rafa Kalimann’s boyfriend published on his Instagram a sequence of photos, from when he is still in the dressing room, to the recording of some scenes that will be included in the exhibition of the soap opera.

José Loreto appears alongside Jesuíta Barbosa, in the record at a time when they are apparently distracted. Soon after Isabel Teixeira, Marcos Palmeiras, Alanis Guillen during recordings.

In the caption of the post, the actor declares himself to his companions in the plot: “Our everyday studios and externals that you give us today!! Amen!! Love you PantaLovers,” he wrote.

Jose and Rafa

The actor recently started a romance with influencer Rafa Kalimann, and she participated in the podcast ‘PodDelas’, and commented on the relationship.

“We had spoken very quickly before through mutual friends. On Sunday, we looked at each other and said: ‘Jeez, it’s different’. My heel broke, he grabbed my foot and took my heel away,” he began.

She even jokes that the situation resembled what happened to the Disney princess: “There’s a contemporary Cinderella story in the middle. There was one thing that messed with both of them,” she revealed.

Rafa Kalimann also commented that he has a folder full of photos of José Loreto, and the couple’s relationship is in a very good phase: “We are very cute together. We are in that good phase, and he is very human, profound”.