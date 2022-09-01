Juliette makes a gaffe in conversation with Demi Lovato and becomes a joke | famous

The singer Juliette Freire ended up committing a faux pas this Wednesday (31), when interacting with the American artist Demi Lovato, who is on a musical tour in Brazil. The BBB21 champion, who was present at a musical performance by the pop singer in São Paulo this Tuesday (30), decided to use her social networks to praise the work of the famous:

“The @ddlovato show [Demi Lovato] it was beautiful. Voice, sound, lyrics, meaning and emotion”, praised Juliette on her Twitter profile. What Anitta’s friend probably didn’t expect was that Demi Lovato herself would respond to her publication: “Thank you [Obrigado]”, thanked the international artist, adding a heart emoji to her post.

Excited after being noticed, Juliette Freire wasted no time in “cramming” once again and responded back to Demi Lovato with an endearing phrase. It turns out that the BBB21 champion ended up getting confused with an English word and changing the term sweet to sweat, implying that the singer was “sweaty”:

“You are so sweat love [Você é tão suado amor],” Juliette replied to Demi Lovato. Upon realizing the gaffe, “the cacti”, as countless Juliette Freire fans are known, did not miss the opportunity to make fun of the situation:

“Juliette my daughter you put that Demi is very sweaty”, warned a follower of the singer. “Love, you were wrong, but at least you were trying to get it right, I love you”, joked another Juliette fan. “She does her English”, mocked another admirer of the artist.

After the numerous warnings, Juliette Frei deleted her comment and commented now with the correct English term: “You’re so sweet”praised the Brazilian singer.

(Playback/Social networks)

See more Actually you said that she is very sweaty, but she will understand the intention 😂😅 — Fernanda (@fer29098) August 31, 2022

See more sweat lol the english of millions —Nathan 🌪 (@nathanvictorr) August 31, 2022

See more love you were wrong but at least you were trying to get it right, I love you — ray with no future (@tuittaray) August 31, 2022

See more JuLIETTE VC WRITTEN WOMAN, IT’S “SWEET” AND NOT “SWEAT” lol — Lucy 🇫🇷 (@LucyUnRatito) August 31, 2022

