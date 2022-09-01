Junior’s son poses with his mother on a vacation trip

Monica Benini shows her son with Junior on vacation and enchants

The digital influencer Monica Beninimusician’s wife Junior Lima, showed a beautiful record of the vacation trip with his son. The celebrities have been together since 2012 and made the union official in 2014. The eldest son, little Otto, is four years old. The youngest of the family is called Lara and is ten months old.

The couple is usually very discreet on social media and both prefer to preserve their children’s faces from exposure in the media and in public appearances. However, the digital influencer does not fail to record the moments and experiences with her two children.

Recently, Monica shared with fans an important reflection on motherhood. She even maintains a dialogue with her followers and talks openly about the challenges of being a mother. By opening a box of questions, the influencer answered some questions from fans and talked about some questions about breastfeeding.

An internet user asked her about a possible dependence on the child when breastfeeding. Monica, very kind and empathetic in her response, sincerely pondered the matter. the wife of Junior explained: “I believe that the baby, within its extremely limited repertoire, finds comfort in the chest for different situations and feelings”, she explained.

After telling a little about the challenges of traveling with her children, Monica did not fail to mention to her fans that she was looking forward to having a nice vacation with the little ones. She even made a point of showing details of a beautiful click on social media next to the heir on a delicious vacation trip with the little boy.

In the images, it is possible to see the son of Junior holding her mother’s hand as they both look down, dip their feet in the water and enjoy the beautiful scenery around them. In addition to the beautiful photography, the delicacy of the moment between mother and son did not go unnoticed and delighted the fans of the influencer.

