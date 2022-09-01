Klabin (KLBN11) will take credit of US$ 800 million and Telefônica (VIVT3) updates JCP; Fleury (FLRY3) and more companies complete purchases

The issuance of debentures worth R$ 1 billion by Ambipar (AMBP3) is featured in the corporate news this Thursday (1). In addition, Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) announced a change in the amount of interest on equity approved as a result of the share buyback.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) approved a proposal for an intra-group corporate reorganization, aiming at the partial spin-off of Banco Itaucard and the incorporation of the spun-off portion into the company.

Copasa (CSMG3), in turn, reduced the amount planned for investments throughout 2022.

Grupo Fleury (FLRY3) announced the closing of the transaction for the acquisition of 100% of the shares issued by Saha Centro de Infusions Ltda. and Saha Serviços Médicos e Hospitalares through its wholly-owned subsidiary CIP. Arezzo (ARZZ3), M.Dias Branco (MDIA3) and Viveo (VVEO3) also completed purchases.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)

The Board of Directors of Itaú Unibanco Holding (ITUB4) approved a proposal for an intra-group corporate reorganization, aiming at the partial spin-off of Banco Itaucard, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Itaú Unibanco, and the merger of the spun-off portion into the company.

Some of the activities currently carried out by Itaucard will be transferred to Itaú Unibanco, including the issuance and administration of credit cards, the establishment and management of payment arrangements and the execution of customer loyalty programs, as well as financing operations of motor vehicles, machinery and equipment and activities related to the mobility sector.

The activity of offering and maintaining payment accounts, financial investments, bonds and securities, including derivatives, among certain other credits and assets, will remain in Itaucard.

Pulp and paper manufacturer Klabin said its board of directors had approved a credit line of up to US$800 million to finance part of the Puma II project.

According to the minutes of the company’s board meeting, the funds should be used to purchase a paper machine for the production of “Paper Board” or “Kraft Paper” for the first and second phases of the Puma II Project.

Marisa stores (AMAR3)

The Board of Directors of Marisa elected, this Wednesday (31), Renê Santiago dos Santos for the position of Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer.

Ambipar (AMBP3) approved the 4th issue of simple debentures, characterized as Sustainable Debentures, not convertible into shares, with restricted distribution efforts, in the amount of R$ 1 billion.

Telefonica Brasil (VIVT3)

Telefônica Brasil informed that the unit values ​​per share referring to Interest on Own Capital (JCP) decided by the Board of Directors on August 19, 2022 were changed, considering that there were acquisitions of shares issued by itself to be held in treasury within the scope of of the company’s share buyback program.

The gross value per share went from R$0.17961450011 to 0.17975006784. Payment of this benefit will be made until July 31, 2023, the date being defined by the company’s board of directors.

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais – Copasa MG approved the revision of the Investment Program for the year 2022, whose value increased from R$ 1.395 billion to R$ 1.165 billion.

The company emphasizes that the remaining amount (carry over) will be distributed over the next few years, without prejudice to meeting the universalization goal established by the Novo Marco do Saneamento (Law No. cash flow.

Copasa also informed that Cristiane Schwanka resigned as Relationship and Market Director, effective as of 01.09.2022. The Chief Executive Officer, Guilherme Augusto Duarte de Faria, assumes the position on an interim basis.

Arezzo (ARZZ3) concluded this Wednesday (31) the acquisition of 30% of the share capital of Sunset Agenciamento e Intermediação, an operation announced on April 14, as well as the increase in the company’s share capital resulting from the merger of shares.

With the conclusion of the transaction, Arezzo now holds all the shares issued by Sunset, which became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The acquisition of all shares in HG Indústria e Comércio de Caçados by ZZSAP, a subsidiary of Arezzo, was also concluded, also announced in April. The two transactions were approved by Cade in July.

Grupo Fleury announced the closing of the transaction for the acquisition of 100% of the shares issued by Saha Centro de Infusions Ltda. and Saha Serviços Médicos e Hospitalares through its wholly-owned subsidiary CIP – Centro de Infusions Pacaembu, as informed on May 5, 2022.

The Sociedades are renowned centers for infusion of immunobiological drugs and medical-hospital assistance located in the Metropolitan Region of the City of São Paulo and their gross revenue reached R$ 156.2 million in 2021.

M. Dias Branco concluded the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Nutrition, a company of the Jasmine brand. The acquisition was carried out by the company Latinex Importação e Exportação de Alimentos SA, a subsidiary of M. Dias Branco.

The conclusion was approved without restrictions by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), as well as the other usual conditions for this type of operation were fulfilled.

live ([ativo=VVEO3)

A Viveo (VVEO3) concluiu a aquisição da totalidade das ações do Life – Laboratório de Insumos Farmacêuticos Estéreis, com sede em Porto Alegre.

HBR Realty ([ativo=HBRE3])

The current president of the company, André Luis de Oliveira Agostinho, resigned this Wednesday (31). Therefore, the Board of Directors elected Alexandre Reis Nakano as CEO.

