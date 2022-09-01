Konami will reveal new “much-loved series” game at TGS 2022

Konami is preparing to announce a new game for TGS 2022. As announced by the publisher in the event’s schedule, the game is part of a franchise “loved around the world” and its reveal will take place on September 16th.

To present the news on the conference stage, the publisher has cast Yuki Kaji, the original voice actor for Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan) and Todoroki Shoto (My Hero Academia). He has participated in games from the Final Fantasy franchise, Hyrule Warriors and Granblue Fantasy.

Check out the ad below:

As a representative of fans of the world-famous series game, we invited voice actor Yuki Kaji to announce Konami’s new release.

Still in the description, Konami makes it clear that Kaji will not be the only guest. We can only wait for more information and see what the company has prepared for the conference.

Konami’s New Game Isn’t Castlevania, Metal Gear, or Silent Hill, Sources Say

Although fans of the publisher soon thought of Castlevania, Metal Gear and Silent Hill, according to the VGC portal, the project would have no connection with these franchises – sources said it was a lesser title.

On the other hand, the site also says that there are games of these intellectual properties in development. According to the VGC, Castlevania is the closest to completion.

Additionally, Silent Hill 2 Remake would find itself in production at The Medium’s Bloober Team. The producer does not deny the rumor, but refuses to comment on it. Still talking about the horror franchise, one of the studios of the publisher Annapurna Interactive, from Outer Wilds, would be responsible for a smaller project, in episodic format, that would bring “small tales” about this universe.

Ultimately, Virtuos would work on a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. The rumor started after one of the company’s devs revealed, on his LinkedIn, the existence of an unannounced high-investment title.

Heads up: Konami has not revealed any of the projects in question. So treat the existence of new Castlevania, Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid as mere rumors.