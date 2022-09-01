Landim sees Dorival brilliant at Flamengo and says what was Paulo Sousa’s biggest obstacle with the cast: ‘It ended up not working’

In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Rodolfo Landim, president of Flamengo, spoke about the exchange of Paulo Sousa for Dorival Jr. and the effect that the change had on the club

After a turbulent period in the 2022 season, the Flamengo live moments of tranquility before the game against Velez Sarsfield for the semifinal of CONMEBOL Libertadores. The match, which will be broadcast exclusively by ESPN on Star+this Wednesday (31), at 9:30 pm, is already historic for the Gávea club.

It is Flamengo’s third semifinal in the last four years playing in Libertadores, all under the management of the president. Rodolfo Landim. Champion in 2019 and vice in 2021, the red-black try one more decision. And the representative spoke exclusively with the report of ESPN and he did not hide his happiness at the deed.

“Very happy. We’ve been at work since 2019. Third semi in four years is something unprecedented in Flamengo’s history. We always believed in work. In terms of Libertadores, we did very well, high score”, said Landim, warning to the dangers of a semifinal.

“We know that each game is a battle, it gets more difficult. We arrive confident for the game against Vélez, hoping for a good game to go to the final“, he added.

To reach the semifinal duel, Flamengo needed to correct an important route so far. changed Paulo Sousa by Dorival Jr.. Something that was much bigger than a simple change in the technical command.

The Portuguese work methodology did not match the cast. Shocks happened at Ninho do Urubu and the end of the cycle became something natural along the short passage. Sincere, Landim stated that Paulo Sousa had a defined idea of ​​the game and made the athletes have to mold themselves to that purpose, even if it was different from what many had already done and successfully at the club.

“There was (a course correction). In fact, we, throughout the national, started much lower than we had expected. Course corrections had to be made. An assessment was required. It’s always difficult when setting up a process, if the work is going to start over with other people ahead. It’s complicated. Course corrections that tried to be made were not successful. We did. The team is improving, winning streak. None of this guarantees success, we have to prove it every day.“

“For those who knew (Paulo), he is a person with a lot of experience as a player, a winner, he left football and went to study. The team he had at his side was made up of people with very good education. It had everything to go right. But the results did not come. When it doesn’t happen, there has to be a change in direction. and that was done“.



“It didn’t work out because it didn’t work out. Paulo Sousa had his convictions there. For me, I realized that he had a game plan, that he set up, he understood that it was that one. He wanted the players to adapt to what he proposed for the I don’t know, it ended up not working out. We are very successful, we leave our players free in what they can best produce, the game fits. We saw that the positioning around here, changing players, even difficulty for players to understand. They hadn’t been able to assimilate. There was a whole period of adaptation, the truth is that it didn’t work. Games where we had the best performance in Libertadores, we had less change from the historical way of playing.”

Everything changes with Dorival

Since he arrived, Dorival has transformed Flamengo. Internally, he resolved the issue of the environment and brought a peace that did not exist with Paulo Sousa. On the field, he adopted the simple and reaped fruits.

Landim believes that the difference was getting to know the club to accelerate the adaptation. For him, the work has been fantastic.

“We were looking for a coach who already knew the Flamengo squad well. We didn’t have much time to adapt. We were lucky in choosing Dorival, he knows the house, the work at Ninho. The fact that I went there in 2018 helps. He’s been leading brilliantly“, finished.