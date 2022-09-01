Leandro Lima flips with car when participating in rally: ‘Nothing happened’

Leandro Lima, 40 years old, Levi from “Pantanal” (TV Globo), accepted to participate for the first time in the Sertões International Rally, but ended up flipping the car during a curve. The actor assured that he is doing well and did not present a scratch.

On Instagram, the actor commented that the rollover is almost normal in the sport and was supported by the safety of the car. “Calm down, my people. What happened was a rollover, it’s a normal thing in Rally, it’s almost that you go over a curve. We overturned. As the car is very safe, we go with a helmet, four-point seatbelt, between others,” he said, who still wore overalls flame retardantneck protector and balaclava.

Then, he said that he was not injured after the fall and, after flipping the car, continued the route to finish the rally. “Nothing happened, no pain in the neck. I continued the race and the other day I did another stage, thanks to safety and all the procedures that we learn there. , he said.

In an interview with Gshow, the actor said that he was already following the sport’s competitions, but had never taken the wheel until then. He spoke of the experience of participating in the event and how he felt when the car flipped.

“When the car flips over, you can’t think much about it. I wasn’t afraid, no, it didn’t even shake the earth. I took off my safety equipment calmly, I went out the window, we turned the car around and continued on. I just got a little scared when I skidded around the corner and was at high speed, the car did a spin,” he said.

“The first time I participated in a rally is a sport that I have always enjoyed from afar until this invitation came and it was wonderful. I had never thought of participating in a professional competition. I ended up getting to know the backstage and I was impressed. The teams have a great cooperation among them. It was very amazing power driving a car at high speed on a dirt road,” he added.

In the chat, he even made a comparison of when he takes the car to travel between states. “If I drive my car from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro, I get knee pain and I don’t feel anything there”, he argued.

After flipping the car, the actor got in touch with his wife, Flávia Lucini, to tell you what happened during the test. “I called her half laughing as soon as the car turned, I sent the video and she was making fun of me thinking that I had braked on the curve, but in fact there was a gap that made the car roll over. She kept calling me a stiff arm”, said.

The actor did not compete, he was a guest in the competition that runs until the 9th. “I intend to participate in others. My navigator who has 24 years of experience said I did very well. As I was a guest, I dropped out after the competitors. for the rally after it flipped. I was just sad because we ended up wasting time to finish the race”, he concluded.