Learn how to make scotcheroos: an amazing sweet to get out of the rut – 01/09/2022

Since the consumption of peanut butter is being widely used, many recipes with it have started to appear. One of the ones I found most interesting, when I started studying these recipes and doing my research, was scotteroos: a dessert created in the post-WWII period in Iowa (USA). Today, this incredible sweet, mellow and crunchy is traditional in that state.
In the original recipe, there is glucose syrup — like almost all American sweets — as well as sugar, milk chocolate and lots of peanut butter, which is the basis of the recipe. In ours, we make the functional adaptations, so you can taste and enjoy a recipe as incredible as the original, but without the burden of eating a huge amount of sugar, fat or chemical additives.
Ingredients:
*For a rectangular shape
- 1 1/2 cups whole-grain peanut butter — unsweetened
- 3 cups (tea) of rice flakes
- 4 tablespoons (dessert) coconut sugar or brown sugar
- 4 tablespoons of water
- 90 g dark or semisweet chocolate (equivalent to 1 commercial bar)
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
Preparation mode:
- Place the sugar and water in a saucepan over medium heat. As soon as it starts to caramelize, add the peanut butter and turn off the heat. Stir vigorously until a cream forms. Add the rice flakes and mix with the help of a firm spatula. Finally, mix in the vanilla.
- Open a sheet of aluminum foil in a rectangular shape, place the paste and spread it all over the surface, squeezing it well with your hands. Reserve.
- Melt the chocolate in a bain-marie or microwave for 1 minute. Stir to make it creamy, and spread over all the candy in the mold.
- Chill in the fridge for up to 1 hour, then cut into squares to serve.