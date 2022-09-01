Lenovo notebook, the most powerful in its category with cheap Ryzen 5 5500U R$ 2468 – All in Technology

Looking for a fast notebook to enjoy your games without spending so much? In that case, Lenovo Ideapad 4 with AMD chip is the right choice! After all, it has a high resolution screen, a powerful chip and a dedicated video card for only R$2468 in cash or 2699 up to 8X fixed.

Detailing its features, the Lenovo Ideapad 3 notebook is built around a 15.6 inch LED display that enjoys FHD resolution. As a result, it delivers high quality for anyone who uses the notebook for work, study or play.

Another strong point of this model is its hardware with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Hexa-core 4.0 GHz combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. In practice, it delivers high performance for average games and other more intense tasks. In addition, it has highlights such as sound handled by Dolby and includes a high resolution webcam.

Main specifications:

ProcessorAMD Ryzen 5 5500U Hexa-core up to 4.0 GHz
Video cardRX Vega 7
RAM memory8GB (Expandable)
Storage256GB
SSDYea
Screen15.6″ Full HD LED
Drums2 cells 38 Wh
Weight2.2 KG
SystemWindows 11
KeyboardBrazilian pattern
Othersintegrated webcam

With a limited-time coupon, the Lenovo Ideapad with AMD chip is a great investment for less than R$2500:

