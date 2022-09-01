Lineup: Roni trains with the ball and should be available at Corinthians to face Inter | Corinthians

The defensive midfielder Roni returned to training with the ball this Wednesday and should reinforce Corinthians against Internacional, Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship.

With pain in his right knee, Roni missed Corinthians in the last three games, against Bragantino, Fluminense and Fortaleza. The last time he played was in the second half of the classic against Palmeiras, on the 13th.

This Wednesday, the alvinegro cast performed at CT Joaquim Grava after a break received on Tuesday, the day after the 1-0 victory over Bragantino.

The starters in the last match did only regenerative work. According to information released by Corinthians, the other athletes participated in defensive and offensive organization training organized by coach Vítor Pereira. Finally, there was a game on a reduced field.

See too:

+ Timão announces renewal of sponsorship contract

+ Paulinho takes a course thinking about his career after Corinthians

1 of 2 Roni trained with the ball at Corinthians this Wednesday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Roni trained with the ball at Corinthians this Wednesday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

The activity featured several base athletes, such as Luan Lino, Abimael, Vitor Robson and Thalisson.

On Thursday, the group returns to training. It is possible that Vítor Pereira will begin to define the team to face Inter. Midfielder Du Queiroz is confirmed absent, suspended for the third yellow card.

A possible lineup of Corinthians for Sunday has: Cássio, Fagner, Balbuena, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

+ See more news from Corinthians

Embezzlement in the last game, Raul Gustavo (pain in the right thigh), Adson (pain in the pubis region), Giuliano (bronchitis) and Júnior Moraes (pain in the right knee) remain doubtful to face Colorado. Maycon and Paulinho are still outside, in the medical department.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!