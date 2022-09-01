Linhares confirms the first case in a 29-year-old man

Photo: reproduction





The first case of monkey pox in Linhares was confirmed this Wednesday morning (31). According to the Municipal Health Department, the patient is a 29-year-old man who has already completed isolation and is considered cured.

> Do you want to receive our news 100% free on your cell phone? Click here and join our newsgroup!

The man has no history of international travel. At the moment, according to the secretary, a possible contact with people who have symptoms is being investigated.

The secretary reported that the patient sought the health network, received medical care and was instructed to stay in home isolation until the test result was ready.

ALSO READ: Psychologist, Psychiatrist or Therapist? See which professional to look for

The test for the confirmation of the disease was carried out by the Central Public Health Laboratory of Espírito Santo (Lacen-ES) for genetic identification of the virus.

“The patient underwent medical care, fulfilled the 21-day isolation and will continue to be monitored, as well as his contacts, by the Epidemiological Surveillance”, says the Municipal Health Department.

READ ALSO: Aesthetics clinic in ES registers 12 cases of mycobacteria

According to the secretary, with confirmation for the disease, monitoring will be carried out in search of new possible suspected cases in the municipality. The orientation is that in case of suspected disease, the patient should go to the nearest Health Unit.

Cases tripled in ES in five days

In a new bulletin released this Tuesday (30), 31 cases of monkeypox were confirmed in Espírito Santo. Five days ago, last Thursday (25), the state of Espírito Santo had 10 confirmed cases, 9 of them men. As a result, cases tripled in less than a week.

guidelines

Currently, following technical determinations of the Ministry of Health, suspicious cases are those who present the aforementioned symptoms and are linked to:

1) history of intimate contact with a stranger and/or casual partner(s), in the last 21 days prior to the onset of signs and symptoms or;

2) have an epidemiological link with confirmed cases of monkeypox in the 21 days prior to the onset of signs and symptoms or;

3) history of travel to a country with an endemic or confirmed case of monkeypox in the 21 days prior to the onset of symptoms or;

4) have an epidemiological link with people with a history of travel to an endemic country or country with confirmed cases of monkeypox, in the 21 days prior to the onset of signs and symptoms.

If these symptoms appear and when they fit into the bonds defined by the federal agency, the person should look for a Basic Health Unit closer to their residence for care, notification and investigation of the case.