Liverpool beat Newcastle in English comeback

Liverpool beat Newcastle United 2-1 on Wednesday, with a goal in the last play, in a game valid for the fifth round of the Premier League. With the victory, Jurgen Klopp’s team reached eight points and climbed to fifth position in the table.

The visitors’ goal was scored by debutant Isak, still in the first half. The Reds drew with Roberto Firmino and Fábio Carvalho, after the extra time stipulated by the referee, scored the winning goal.

BIG CHANCE

In a difficult and truncated game, the Colombian Luis Díaz missed a great chance in the 34th minute of the first half. Shirt 23 took it from goalkeeper Pope, but he ran out of angle and finished off.

Rookie SHINES

At 37, newcomer Isak made his Premier League debut in style. The young Swede received a great pass from Longstaff inside the penalty area, took it from Alisson and opened the scoring for Newcastle at Anfield.

CANCELED PAINTING

At the beginning of the second half, Isak received in speed, dribbled two Liverpool markers and scored a great goal, but the goal was disallowed for millimeter offside.

WHAT A BRAZILIAN PHASE!

In the 15th minute, Roberto Firmino showed why he has been selected by Jurgen Klopp. The Brazilian received a great pass from Salah inside the area and finished with a right foot, without any chance for Pope, leaving everything the same at Anfield.

DO NOT TURN OFF THE LIGHTS

Liverpool put pressure on Newcastle until the end and, when it seemed that there was no way to tie the score, Portuguese youngster Fábio Carvalho took advantage of the leftover corner to amend a strong right-footed kick in the 53rd minute of the second half.

The Reds’ winning goal caused confusion in the technical area, as the referee had added five minutes of stoppage time and Liverpool’s victory came in the eighth minute after the 45th minute.

SEQUENCE

After their second Premier League victory, Liverpool will have an away derby against Everton at the weekend. In turn, Newcastle welcomes Crystal Palace in the next round of the English.