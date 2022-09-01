Liverpool surprises in ‘lightning operation’ and directs the hiring of midfielder Arthur, from Juventus

Liverpool signed Juventus midfielder Arthur on Thursday on a season-long loan.

The Brazilian traveled this Thursday (1st) to England to undergo medical examinations and conclude the negotiation before the end of the transfer window in Europe.

The arrival of the steering wheel for the team of Premier League accelerated Wednesday after the injury to Jordan Henderson, who was injured in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Newcastle.

Jurgen Klopp’s team was looking for a midfielder already in that match, as they didn’t have names like Naby Keita and Thiago Alcântara.

The manager confirmed earlier this week that the club was open to signing another midfielder if the right opportunity arose.

At the age of 26, Arthur arrived at Juventus on a transfer from 70 million euros as barcelonain 2020. The midfielder spent just two seasons in Spain, where he made 72 appearances.