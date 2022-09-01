Luana Piovani says she doesn’t have famous friends

Luana Piovani, 46, said on her social media that she has no famous friends and said her friends were “brought by life”, not by fame.

The actress’ speech came after a fan questioned why she does not receive comments from other celebrities in her publications, since she is also famous.

“I don’t know [por quê]. I don’t have famous friends, I have friends made in life. During the work, the theater ones stayed”, Luana wrote.

Another follower commented on the recordings of the actress’s birthday celebration, which took place on Monday, pinning the “endless parties of sub-celebrities in Brazil” and calling the big celebrations “hypocritical”.

“Oh, but that, not even when I lived there I participated. My friends are the ones that life brought me, not fame”, replied the artist.

Luana Piovani responds to fan comments on social media Image: Playback/Instagram

Luana also reacted to the praise of a fan, who highlighted the simplicity of the party. “Nothing better than pictures of normal people! Normal breakfast and not those ridiculous things from bloggers off occasions… So [exagerado]! Congratulations on your day”, praised the groupie.

“I get very embarrassed and I don’t understand what fun it is to follow people who post a fake life”, Luana replied.

Luana Piovani reacts to fan praise on social media Image: Playback/Instagram

Celebrating with family and friends

Yesterday afternoon, Luana Piovani showed details of her 46th birthday party. Celebrations included breakfast at home, sunsets on the beach and a “fancy” dinner.

She regretted the absence of her children Dom, Liz and Bem, fruits of her marriage to Pedro Scooby, but said that she celebrated the date the way she wanted.

“I am exhausted and happy, exactly as I wanted and where I wanted: doing soap operas in Portugal and far from the excesses of Brazilian politicians”, celebrated the actress.