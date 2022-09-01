Luciano Huck’s brother confesses he was raped twice

According to the artist, he was raped twice

During an interview with Revista Piauí, Fernando Grosteinthe brother of Lucian Huck, opened his heart and talked about his intimate life. At the time, he revealed that was a victim of rape twice.

In short, the artist admitted that he went through two traumatic episodes, dealt with prejudice and vented about the aggressions experienced by members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

According to Luciano Huck’s brother, the first rape occurred when he was just 14 years old.

“I was a teenager with very androgynous traits. When I was 14, during a party in a nightclub, men held me by force and they penetrated my anus with their finger”said Fernando Grostein.

In the sequence, the artist admitted that after the violence, he began to change his way of talking and walking to convey a more masculine image.

“Since then, I started to cancel my way of being: I used to make my voice thicker, and I repressed myself when it was time to walk, to appear more masculine”confessed Luciano Huck’s brother.

ARTIST SPEAKS ABOUT VIOLENCE

Then, Fernando Grostein confessed that the first sexual violence occurred after a Globo article, in which he showed his passion for flowers.

“It was a beautiful story about a boy who grew plants to escape the pain of grief. I was happy and proud, but there was a side effect.” said Luciano Huck’s brother, who continued:

“The report turned my life upside down. I started to be called ‘little flower’ at school. My voice and the way I walk were the butt of jokes.”lamented the famous.

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT

Furthermore, the artist went through the trauma again at the age of 28 and suffered from sexual harassment.

“I was raped again, but I can’t talk about this episode yet”, said Luciano Huck’s brother.

Finally, Fernando Grostein revealed that he was forced by friends to have sex with a woman to lose his virginity and was kidnapped by a male escort when he did not speak openly about his sexuality.