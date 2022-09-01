Lula campaigns in Manaus and visits motorcycle factory | Amazon Elections 2022

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, traveled to Manaus to campaign this Wednesday (31).

Late in the morning, he visited a motorcycle factory. The former president, accompanied by political allies, greeted workers and supporters. He did not speak to the press upon arrival at the scene.

Earlier, in an interview with a radio station in the city, Lula repeated that, if elected, he would keep the amount of R$ 600 in Auxílio Brasil. The original value of the program was R$400, but, on the eve of the elections, the Jair Bolsonaro government increased the value to R$600, with the approval of the National Congress. The transfer in the amount of R$ 600 ends in December this year.

The PT candidate also said that he will seek an agreement with the Chamber of Deputies to end the so-called “secret budget”, the name given to the rapporteur’s amendments and whose transparency is questioned in actions in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and in the Union Accounts.

In another part of the interview, Lula again criticized the spending cap, a constitutional rule that limits the Union’s expenses to the inflation of the previous year. The amendment was enacted in 2016 and has been in effect since 2017. To change the rule, in an eventual government, Lula will have to send a proposal to the National Congress, which can approve or reject it.