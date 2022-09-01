Lula goes to Pará and Bolsonaro participates in Sabbath; check the presidential agenda

Ciro Gomes (PDT) participates in an event in São Paulo and Simone Tebet (MDB) has an agenda in Rio Grande do Sul

Montage over photos – Estadão Content

Lula, Jair Bolsonaro and Ciro Gomes are the most competitive candidates in the presidential race



Ciro Gomes (PDT) participates in the delivery of the “Country for Childhood and Adolescence” plan of the Agenda 227 movement, at 10 am, in São Paulo. the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) organizes an agenda in Pará, where it participates in an act of Culture in the Center of Belém, at 10 am, and in the event “Todos Juntos Pelo Pará”, at 6 pm. The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is interviewed by RedeTV!, in São Paulo, at 8 pm. Simone Tebet (MDB) fulfills its agenda in Rio Grande do Sul. At 10:45, the candidate visits Chácara da Fumaça, in the community of Mario Quintana, accompanied by the mayor of Porto Alegre, Sebastião Melo (MDB), with whom she has lunch at 12:40 in the Historic Center of the capital of Rio Grande do Sul. Following, the emedebista participates in the National and International Agricultural Fair (Expointer), in Esteio. Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) meets with the campaign communication advisory team, in Brasília, at 9 am, and also participates in the launch of the campaign for state deputy of Jorge Tadeu (União Brazil) and federal deputy Sandra Tadeu (União Brazil), in São Paulo, at 7 pm. Felipe D’Ávila (New) fulfills his agenda in Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo, where he takes a walk in the Center and lunch with supporters, from 12:15 pm, then the candidate visits the Commercial and Industrial Association of Piracicaba, at 14:00, and finishes the agenda at the School University of São Paulo (Esalq/USP), at 4 pm.

Leo Pericles (Popular Unit) works in Caruaru, Pernambuco, where he takes a walk in Alto do Moura, at 10:30 am, lunch with social movements, at 12:00, visit to Morro Bom Jesus, at 15:00, leafleting in the city center, at 16:00, and plenary with the militancy and supporters, at 18:30. Vera Lucia (PSTU) distributes leaflets at 5 pm at the Mercado Público Train Station in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul. Sofia Manzano (PCB) has a scheduled agenda in Catalão, in the interior of Goiás, where he participates in a meeting on the reality of federal civil servants at the Association of Teachers of the Federal University of Catalão, at 3 pm, and then makes leafleting in Praça do Setor, at 5 pm. Eymael Constituent (DC) and Pablo Marçal (Pros) did not disclose agenda.

*With information from reporter Victor Hugo Salina