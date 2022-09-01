Man allegedly throws object at Bolsonaro during motorcycle ride in Curitiba; watch video

President was accompanied by an escort and supporters at the moment when a pedestrian throws an object

Cheng NV

Bolsonaro supporters speak of a “very serious failure” in security and say that the episode is “unacceptable”



The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), was attacked during motorcycle this Wednesday, 31st, in Curitiba, in the Paraná. In videos shared on social networks, it is possible to see the moment in which the reelection candidate passes on a motorcycle along an avenue, accompanied by his escort and his supporters, and a man allegedly throws an object towards him. In the sequence, the president bends down to try to deflect. However, it is not possible to identify the nature of the object, whether the president was right – who has not yet taken a position on the matter – and whether there was in fact something in the pedestrian’s hands. On social media, Bolsonaro supporters speak of a “very serious failure” in security and say that the episode is “unacceptable”. “This amateur security of the president needs to be replaced immediately. Today on the motorcycle, a person on the sidewalk threw a stone at the president. If he was a marksman, he’s gone,” wrote one supporter. “That’s too dangerous. It’s time for the president to stop the motorcycle. Better in melee, where there is more protection,” said another, referring to the campaign’s commitments to reelection.