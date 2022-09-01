Man threatens to throw object at Bolsonaro during motorcycle ride in Curitiba

posted on 08/31/2022 21:52 / updated on 08/31/2022 21:52



President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) lived a tense moment during a motorcycle that led through the streets of Curitiba (PR), on Thursday afternoon (8/31). While he was parading along Presidente Carlos Cavalcanti Street, accompanied by dozens of motorcycles honking along the streets, a man walking along the sidewalk simulated throwing an object in the direction of the Chief Executive.

The moment was recorded around 4:20 pm by photographer Cheng NV, who was in a building on the avenue in front of the tourist spot Passeio Público and filmed the motorcycles passing through the window. Bolsonaro was in the front row of the motorcycle and had a person on the back of the motorcycle he was driving.

The man approaches, dressed in a sweatshirt and with a hood over his head. He puts his hand in his pocket and simulates throwing an object. The video doesn’t capture anything being played, but you can’t be sure because the quality of the record is low.

Bolsonaro notices the pedestrian’s movement and tries to protect himself, turns his face to the opposite direction as he passes the man. O Mail contacted the Institutional Security Office (GSI) to find out whether or not the man threw the object, but received no response until the last update of this article.

On Curitiba agenda, Bolsonaro holds rally and talks about low fuel prices

The Chief Executive arrived in Curitiba in the early afternoon of Wednesday (31/8), after a technical visit to the works on the Brazil-Paraguay Integration Bridge.

The motorcycle rider had traveled 20 kilometers between Avenida das Torres and Boca Maldita. The final point of the movement was also where the Chief Executive held a rally, starting at 5 pm. Supporters had to register to participate in the event and were subjected to a search, carried out by security guards, and a metal detector.

At the event, Bolsonaro spoke about reducing fuel prices and deflation. He also stated that unemployment is low and that there is no corruption in his government. According to the CBN Curitibathe president did not meet the press professionals on the spot.

repercussion

Senator and presidential candidate Simone Tebet (MDB) commented on the incident and called it “another unfortunate episode of violence during a campaign”. “An object was thrown at Bolsonaro, who was riding a motorcycle in Paraná. Thankfully there were no consequences. It’s absurd! This climate of hatred and war needs to end,” he wrote on social media when defending his opponent’s safety in the dispute for Presidency.

She recalled that she filed with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) a “manifesto for peace” in which she commits and asks for an end to violence during the elections. “Adversaries are not enemies. We need tolerance and respect. Our candidacy represents the pacification and unity of the country. Enough of the fighting! Brazil wants and needs peace”, she exclaimed.

Later, after opening up the possibility that the man only simulated throwing an object, Tebet returned to social media and stated that the act continues to be violence. “Threat is also a crime! The man who pretended to throw the object did commit violence,” she said.