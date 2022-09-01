Márcia Sensitiva discovers health problem and predicts cause of death | celebrities



Márcia Sensitiva is diagnosed with brain aneurysm and predicts cause of death

Published 08/31/2022 14:51 | Updated 08/31/2022 14:52

Rio – The medium Márcia Sensitiva, 70, told in an interview with “Pod Delas”, this Tuesday, that she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm about two months ago. However, Márcia said she was not worried about the diagnosis as she had already predicted her cause of death.

The astrologer stated that, according to her predictions, she will die from drug poisoning. The podcast presenters were shocked by the sensitive’s statements. “I felt sick, I forgot two months ago, I forgot I was at my son’s house and I had passed the gate. I went to the Albert Einstein hospital, in São Paulo, and my doctor admitted me for an MRI. I already knew who was going to give goat”, said the spiritualist.

“Do you know what I have? A brain aneurysm. Do you see me sad? No! Nothing will happen to me. In two months, I’ll see. If it’s bigger, cut it. I’m not going to die of an aneurysm, I’m going to die of poison with medicine,” he continued.

According to Marcia, she already has a recurring problem with medication use. “I’ve already been hospitalized with so much sedative I took. I’m going to die with a digestive problem”, she shot her.