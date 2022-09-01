Marcos Mion breaks down in tears as he says goodbye to the Globo show

– Continues after announcement –



Marcos Mion, presenter and businessman, cried when saying goodbye to ‘Caldeirola’, according to the portal Em Off. The communicator recorded the last program of the season, and backstage at the Rio station, he couldn’t hold back his tears, being comforted by friends.

Thus, this last Tuesday, August 30th, Marcos Mion recorded the last ‘Caldeirola’ and cried a lot. However, Geninho Simonetti, director of Caldeirão, appeared on stage before the attraction was recorded and made a speech talking about the reunion with Marcos Mion, also with tears in his eyes, there, he thanked his partner with the presenter.

In short, Juliana Paes was also in tears watching the director hug Mion. The newly hired Globo employee reinforced the importance of the Caldeirão in the station’s afternoons and the message that the program conveys to the sofa audience. Nany People, Otávio Muller, Robson Nunes and Paes were praised at the time.

Marcos Mion is praised by William Bonner live

A few days ago, the public watched William Bonner on Jornal Nacional, praising Marcos Mion, who, according to him, arrived with all the love and affection at TV Globo and with an energy to envy. On the occasion, the presenter made a point of sending a ‘Good Night’ with Bonner’s voice and received his affection live.

“Let me tell you that not just me, but the entire Jornal Nacional team, we all celebrated your coming to Globo because, I have been with the company for more than 30 years, I don’t remember seeing anyone celebrate so much coming to work at Globo. Globe like you. So, our good night is for you, Taís, Maria, Tadeu, you are shining in JN with justice and helping Brazil to put even more gas in Criança Esperança. Thank you so much for being here”, said Bonner, leaving the presenter emotional. “Thanks, Bonner. I love you,” Mion declared.