Marieta Severo’s mansion in Laços de Família becomes a ‘hotel’

+Tadeu Schmidt, from Globo, has a rare sight next to his great love and appears publicly embraced

+Sammy, Pyong Lee’s ex, fires truths and assumes: “I have a history of being an ugly man”

Mansion housed ‘Alma’, played by Marieta Severo in Laços de Família, has impressive rent and you can stay

Marieta Severo participated in Laços de Família, one of the greatest soap operas in the history of Globo, she played the character ‘Alma’ who had great prominence in the work.

The mansion, which is extremely luxurious, is nowadays a ‘hotel’ and you can stay in the mansion for a ‘token value’.

Nothing less than R$ 9100 a day for those who want to experience a moment of luxury like the soap opera star Marieta Severo.

Mourning and duty at Globo: Death of Brazil’s biggest star interrupts soap opera and moving news; Look Globo does with Agatha Moreira what it didn’t even do with Antonio Fagundes and Isis Valverde What made this Globo shift be considered the most painful to date and that Brazil cried along

She, in the novel, was married to Danilo, played by Alexandre Borges. The mansion is located in the Joá neighborhood, an area of ​​noble residences in Rio de Janeiro, and is 100 meters away from Joatinga beach. The place overlooks the beach of Barra, the sea of ​​São Conrado and the stone of Gávea.

Inside the mansion there are many spaces for leisure, built in 1970, the mansion has a gourmet area with barbecue, pizza oven, pool table, convenience space and a beautiful swimming pool, where several scenes of Alma’s parties (Marieta Severo) were recorded. .

Allowed to accommodate up to ten people, the mansion no longer has the face of a soap opera from the 2000s, but guests are entitled to five suites and six bathrooms.

With a price of R$ 9,100 a day, it is mandatory to stay at least 3 days, that is, 27,300 reais in this game, but you can pay in installments.

There are also options to rent just one suite, the rooms used by Marieta Severo have prices ranging from R$1,035 to R$2,645. Prices include breakfast.

R$350 for cleaning is also required and guests need to pay for electricity if they stay for more than three days.

“Oh but I want to buy the mansion”. Perfect, dear reader, so all you have to do is invest nothing less than R$ 22 million reais and then you will be delighted to have Marieta Severo’s mansion in Laços de Família for you.

SEE PHOTOS