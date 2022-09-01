Marieta Severo’s mansion in Laços de Família becomes a ‘hotel’

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Marieta Severo’s mansion in Laços de Família becomes a ‘hotel’ 0 Views

+Tadeu Schmidt, from Globo, has a rare sight next to his great love and appears publicly embraced

+Sammy, Pyong Lee’s ex, fires truths and assumes: “I have a history of being an ugly man”

Mansion housed ‘Alma’, played by Marieta Severo in Laços de Família, has impressive rent and you can stay

Marieta Severo participated in Laços de Família, one of the greatest soap operas in the history of Globo, she played the character ‘Alma’ who had great prominence in the work.

The mansion, which is extremely luxurious, is nowadays a ‘hotel’ and you can stay in the mansion for a ‘token value’.

Nothing less than R$ 9100 a day for those who want to experience a moment of luxury like the soap opera star Marieta Severo.

National Journal

Mourning and duty at Globo: Death of Brazil’s biggest star interrupts soap opera and moving news; Look

Globo does with Agatha Moreira what it didn't do with Antonio Fagundes and Isis Valverde (Reproduction: TV Foco montage)

Globo does with Agatha Moreira what it didn’t even do with Antonio Fagundes and Isis Valverde

Globo duty (Photo: Disclosure)

What made this Globo shift be considered the most painful to date and that Brazil cried along

She, in the novel, was married to Danilo, played by Alexandre Borges. The mansion is located in the Joá neighborhood, an area of ​​noble residences in Rio de Janeiro, and is 100 meters away from Joatinga beach. The place overlooks the beach of Barra, the sea of ​​São Conrado and the stone of Gávea.

Inside the mansion there are many spaces for leisure, built in 1970, the mansion has a gourmet area with barbecue, pizza oven, pool table, convenience space and a beautiful swimming pool, where several scenes of Alma’s parties (Marieta Severo) were recorded. .

Allowed to accommodate up to ten people, the mansion no longer has the face of a soap opera from the 2000s, but guests are entitled to five suites and six bathrooms.

With a price of R$ 9,100 a day, it is mandatory to stay at least 3 days, that is, 27,300 reais in this game, but you can pay in installments.

There are also options to rent just one suite, the rooms used by Marieta Severo have prices ranging from R$1,035 to R$2,645. Prices include breakfast.

R$350 for cleaning is also required and guests need to pay for electricity if they stay for more than three days.

“Oh but I want to buy the mansion”. Perfect, dear reader, so all you have to do is invest nothing less than R$ 22 million reais and then you will be delighted to have Marieta Severo’s mansion in Laços de Família for you.

SEE PHOTOS

Photo of the external area of ​​a mansion in Rio de Janeiro, with a beautiful pool and green area
Photo of the external area of ​​a mansion in Rio de Janeiro, with a beautiful pool and green area
Alma's Mansion, from 'Family Ties', is available for purchase and accommodation; daily costs R$ 9 thousand - TV and Leisure - Extra Online
Mansão de Alma, played by Marieta Severa from ‘Laços de Família’, is available for purchase and accommodation
Marieta Severo’s Mansion in Family Ties
Luxurious marble bathroom

YOUTUBE VIDEO: Globo takes revenge on Bolsonaro and low order + Pantanal actor flips car + Simaria has worse news

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

After surgery, Gustavo Corasini, actor of ‘Pantanal’, appears smiling alongside hospital professionals: ‘People who make a difference’ | Sao Paulo

After undergoing a new arm surgery, Gustavo Corasini, actor of “Pantanal”, appeared in a photo …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved