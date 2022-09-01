MC Meno K posts videos after undergoing surgery: ‘thanking everyone and faith in God’ | Rio Grande do Sul

After undergoing surgery as a result of the attack that took place on Monday (29), MC Meno K, 16-year-old Kauan Soares, posted videos on his social networks. “Thanking everyone and faith in God,” said the singer in a series of videos posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday night (31).

The young artist was shot at in a nightclub in Alvorada, in the Metropolitan Region. The motivation for the crime would be a song by the singer that would be related to a criminal faction, according to the Civil Police, which is investigating the case.

“Hey, family. Lesser K in my voice now talking to you. Before it was my team that was speaking. I want to thank you for all the messages (which I haven’t seen yet because I don’t have my cell phone), thank you for all the prayers you made for me, all my fans, everyone,” said the singer.

“I’m fine, I’m out of the operating room, I came here to relax a little. We’re still pretty shocked by what happened. As soon as I’m better, I’ll come here to speak to you.”

He is admitted to a hospital in the municipality of Viamão, in the Metropolitan Region of Porto Alegre.

Also on Wednesday (31), police confirmed the death of a second person shot in the attack. The other victim had died on the spot. In addition to MC Meno K, three people were injured in the action.

According to the investigation, the singer was not singing in the house, he was there as a customer. “In the testimony of the MC and the other people who accompanied him, they claim that he was enjoying the party with a friend in a box at the nightclub”, said the delegate responsible for the case, Edimar de Souza.

The shooting started after a person asked to take a picture with the artist outside the nightclub. MC Meno K was on the sidewalk and got into a car that was transporting by app.

According to delegate Edimar Machado de Souza, the suspects are the person who asked to take the photo and two others who were with her. Police believe they also fired shots. There is even the possibility of a fourth involved, who would be waiting in the car.

MC Meno K is target of attack in RS; know who the funker is

MC Meno K is a gaucho musician. The young artist won the Brazilian stage at the age of 11, when he began to play national shows. The singer has 500,000 people subscribed to his YouTube channel, around 850,000 followers on Instagram and just over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Among the hits are “Uma cavala even”, “Cabelinho na Régua” and “Camisa do Grêmio”, which was produced by DJ Neh and PPLinha da Cohab produced by DJ Aladdin. The official music video has 6.8 million views on YouTube. The latest single, “Allures”, was released this August.