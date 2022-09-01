MC Meno K was a client and did not perform before the shooting at a nightclub in RS, says police | Rio Grande do Sul

The Civil Police reported this Wednesday (31) that 16-year-old Kauan Soares, better known as MC Meno K, was a client of the nightclub where I was before the shooting that killed a person and wounded the musician, last Monday (29).

According to the delegate responsible for the case, Edimar de Souza, the MC was not performing at the scene, as had been preliminarily determined by the police.

“He wasn’t singing at the house, he was attending, he was a client. He was even older than he was. In the testimony of the MC and the other people who accompanied him, they claim that he was enjoying the party with a friend in a box at the nightclub “, he told g1.

Also according to the delegate, the information does not change the line of investigation. “A song that would relate to a faction would have been the reason,” he says.

MC Meno K underwent surgery on Tuesday night (30) and is recovering in Viamão, in the Metropolitan Region of Porto Alegre. He is hospitalized at the Instituto de Cardiologia Hospital Viamão and is doing well, according to the press office.

Neither the hospital nor the singer’s advice provide details of the surgery. The advisory only disclosed that it was made to remove the projectile that hit the artist.

In addition to the MC, four other people were injured in the attack and one died. Three of the injured received medical attention and discharged. The fourth remains hospitalized. He is hospitalized at the Hospital de Pronto Socorro (HPS) in Porto Alegre. The last update on his health status, from Tuesday (30), indicated that his condition was serious.

1 of 2 MC Meno K — Photo: Social networks/Disclosure MC Meno K — Photo: Social networks/Disclosure

MC Meno K, stage name of 16-year-old Kauan Soares, is a gaucho musician. The young artist won the Brazilian stage at the age of 11, when he began to play national shows. Since then, he has had several successes.

It has almost 500,000 people subscribed to its YouTube channel, around 770,000 followers on Instagram and just over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Among the hits, there are: “Uma mackerel”, “Cabelinho na Régua” and “Camisa do Grêmio”, which was produced by DJ Neh and PPLinha da Cohab produced by DJ Aladdin. The official music video has 6.8 million views on YouTube. The latest single, “Allures”, was released this August.

“Leading the first positions of the main musical platforms, Meno K has been falling in the grace of funk lovers, with his unmistakable voice and upbeat rhythm he portrays in his lyrics a little of the reality in national communities”, informed the team.

2 of 2 Location where the shooting took place in Alvorada — Photo: Eduardo Paganella/Disclosure Location where the shooting took place in Alvorada — Photo: Eduardo Paganella/Disclosure

The Civil Police reported that the shooting started after a person asked to take a photo with the artist on the way out of the nightclub.

The artist was on the sidewalk of the nightclub and got into a car that made transport by app. “After the photo, as soon as he got into the car, the shooting started. He was hit and taken to the hospital”, says police chief Gabriel Dantas.

According to delegate Edimar, the suspects are the person who asked to take the photo and two others who were with her. There are suspicions that they also fired shots.