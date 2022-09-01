Mega-Sena 2515 and other lotteries: check the numbers drawn (31/8) – Nacional

Mega-Sena 2515 raffled BRL 40.8 million this Wednesday (31/8) (photo: Box/Reproduction) Caixa drew lots this Wednesday (31/8) the Mega-Sena 2515, Quina 5938, Lotomania 2359 and Super Sete 290 contests. Together, the prizes exceed R$ 45 million.

The event was held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo (see how it went in the video below). O State of Mines updated all results.

Wednesday Lotteries (31/8)

Mega-Sena 2515 – BRL 40.8 million

The amount will come out to whoever places six tens from 01 to 60. The participant can select up to 15 numbers. Bets with five and four hits are also awarded.

Check the tens: 03 – 12 – 19 – 41 – 45 – 54

award

6 hits:

5 hits:

4 hits:

Quina 5938 – BRL 2.3 million

The gambler chooses from five to 15 numbers from 01 to 80. Whoever hits the five drawn wins the jackpot. The modality still allocates lower amounts to 4, 3 and 2 hits.

Check the tens: 24 – 46 – 47 – 64 – 78

award



5 hits:

4 hits:

3 hits:

2 hits:

Lotomania 2359 – BRL 1.2 million

50 numbers from 01 to 100 are selected. For the principal amount, 20 needs to be drawn. There are also prizes for 19, 18, 17, 16, 15 and 0 hits.

Check the tens: 05 – 09 – 11 – 14 – 16 – 21 – 34 – 47 – 53 – 61 – 64 – 68 – 69 – 75 – 76 – 86 – 95 – 96 – 98 – 99

20 hits:

19 hits:

18 hits:

17 hits:

16 hits:

15 hits:

0 hits:

Super Seven 290 – R$ 700 thousand

The bettor must compute a number from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns. The modality allows the choice of up to 21 tens (three per column) on the steering wheel.

1st column: 2

2nd column: 5

3rd column: 2

4th column: 4

5th column: 0

6th column: 0

7th column: 9

7 hits:

6 hits:

5 hits:

4 hits:

3 hits:

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery shop or at Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the player plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.