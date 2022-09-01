Military police exchanged messages about Gabriel’s possible death after assaults

On Wednesday (31), the content of the three police officers’ conversations was released per RBS TV report. Part of the conversations would have been deleted, but they were recovered by the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP).

Among the subjects, they question if the young man is dead, if he walked away or if he had drowned. In another conversation, the day after the approach and disappearance of Gabriel Marques CavalheiroPrivate De Lima sends news about the young man’s disappearance to Sergeant Jacobsen, who responds by mocking that it would be the fault of the “chubby” (Pedroso), the policeman who would have slapped Gabriel with his truncheon.

At dawn on the 14th, Pedroso sends messages to his colleague. He warns that “they called from the QTL”, the barracks in police language, and that someone saw Gabriel getting into the car. He also says that the Civil Police already know. He also comments that the young man “has to appear, preferably, alive”.

the case

Gabriel Marques Cavalheiro, 18 years old, disappeared around midnight on August 12, in Bairro Independência, in São Gabriel. According to the report of a resident, she would have called the Military Brigade (BM) after the young man forced the railing of her house and tried to enter the place. Police officers went to the address, approached, handcuffed Gabriel and placed him in the trunk of the car. After that, the young man was never seen again.

His body was found on August 19, in a dam in the region known as Lava Pé. The three police officers (Arleu Júnior Cardoso Jacobsen, Cleber Renato Ramos de Lima and Raul Veras Pedroso) who approached the young man were arrested on Friday (19) night and have been in the military prison in Porto Alegre since then. They have already been questioned by the Civil Police and the Military Justice and the defenses deny aggression and murder. The Military Police Inquiry was sent to the Military Justice on the 29th, and forwarded to the Public Ministry (MP) on the 30th.

Timeline Case Gabriel from Diário de Santa Maria