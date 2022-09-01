Minister of Justice asks PF to investigate website with Bolsonaro’s name

posted on 08/31/2022 19:47



Carlos Bolsonaro did not renew the license to use the domain www.bolsonaro.com.br, which expired earlier this year. – (credit: Reproduction/Site)

The Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, asked the Federal Police to “immediately launch” a police investigation to investigate possible crimes “against the honor of the President of the Republic” by the website www.bolsonaro.com.br. The letter to the director general of the PF, Márcio Nunes de Oliveira, was sent this Wednesday (31/8) and informed by the minister himself on Twitter.

The request for an investigation is the government’s first official reaction against the website, which was registered earlier this year in the name of businessman Gabriel Baggio Thomaz from Paraná. The site was managed, according to information from the Jair Bolsonaro campaign, by his son Carlos, who did not renew his license to use the domain www.bolsonaro.com.br, which expired earlier this year. Carlos, who is a councilor in Rio de Janeiro, runs his father’s social networks. He would also have missed the deadline to renew the domain www.mulherescombolsonaro.com, and, consequently, the right to use the page.





In the investigation request, Anderson Torres sees evidence of “crime against honor” in the content of the site

(photo: Request for an investigation by the Minister of Justice to the Director-General of the Federal Police)





The case gained public dimension this Wednesday (31/8), when a message went viral in WhatsApp groups warning of the content of strong opposition to President Jair Bolsonaro on a website that bears his name. The cover image, for example, features an illustration of Hitler with the face of the Brazilian president making the Nazi salute. In the title, “Threat to Brazil”. The legal team that advises the campaign for the reelection of the president has informed that it will file lawsuits both in the Electoral Court and in the Criminal Court against the owner of the website and the published content.

The campaign team does not know why Carlos Bolsonaro missed the renewal deadline for the www.bolsonaro.com.br and www.mulherescombolsonaro.com domains. The registration in the name of the entrepreneur is listed as active and will only be renewed on January 25 of the next year.