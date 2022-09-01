Minister of Justice calls for investigation into website that uses Bolsonaro’s name for negative propaganda

Anderson Torres talks about ‘direct and rude attack’ and asks for investigation into possible crimes; page uses former domain of the president and makes comparisons to Hitler: ‘Threat to Brazil’

Image: Publicity/Presidency

On Twitter, Torres spoke of a “direct and rude attack” on the president and asked for an immediate investigation.



The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torressubmitted a request for the Director-General of the Federal police to initiate a police investigation to investigate the website “www.bolsonaro.com.br”, which uses the name and former domain of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), to promote a campaign against the president, candidate for reelection. At the twitter, Torres spoke of a “direct and rude attack” on the president and asked for an immediate investigation. “Mister Director General. With my cordial greetings, I turn to the publications on the page: bolsonaro.com.br, which constitute, in theory, a crime against the honor of the President of the Republic”, says a request made by Anderson Torres, shared on the social network and that asks for the police investigation to investigate the case and any crimes committed.

As Jovem Pan showed, the page “www.bolsonaro.com.br” is currently registered in the name of businessman Gabriel Baggio Thomaz, from Curitiba, who has owned the domain since January 25 this year. The site registration underwent an alternation on August 11. Among other things, the page features an image of Bolsonaro as a caricature of German dictator Adolf Hitler and places the president as a “threat to Brazil”. In long blocks of text and images, the digital exhibition also places the president as a diabolical figure and talks about the “rise of neo-facism”, government corruption, weakening democracy, fake news, incitement to hatred and violence, among other topics. The report questioned the government about the case, but there was no response until the publication of this text. Gabriel Baggio Thomaz was also asked about the registration, but did not respond.