Minister of Justice orders PF to investigate ‘Bolsonaro.com.br’ website, which gathers criticism of the president | Policy

The site went viral on social media this week because the address was taken over by an opponent of the government. As a result, the digital address – which has already been used to support Bolsonaro and has the president’s name as part of the URL – has become a space for criticism of the politician.

“In the face of such a direct and rude attack on President Jair Bolsonaro, through a website, I requested the Director-General of the PF to immediately initiate a police investigation, for the proper investigation of the facts”, wrote Torres in the message on social network.

The Minister of Justice also published the image of the document sent to the director general of the PF, Márcio Nunes de Oliveira. In the official letter, Torres says that the publications on the site “in theory constitute a crime against the honor of the President of the Republic”.

The website – and the criticism of Bolsonaro – remained on the air until the afternoon of this Wednesday. The content includes montages with the face of the president and candidate for re-election by the PL, associating him with demons and Adolf Hitler. On one of the pages, the author says that the site is “a digital art gallery and journalistic collection related to the Bolsonaro family”.

According to the Brazilian Internet Steering Committee (CGI), the current responsible for the domain is Gabriel Baggio Thomaz. He took command of the site on January 25th of this year, and he has until January 25th, 2023. The last change was made on August 11th.