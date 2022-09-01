Minister of Justice orders PF to investigate website about Bolsonaro: ‘Crime against honor’

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, announced this Wednesday 31 that he had determined that the Federal Police investigate a website whose domain bears the name of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and began to be used to disseminate criticism of the former captain. . For years the page www.bolsonaro.com.br served for publications in support of the president.

At this moment, the home page on the website displays an image of Bolsonaro linked to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, in addition to the phrase “Threat to Brazil”. There is also a countdown to the end of the government, on December 31 this year.

“In the face of such a direct and rude attack on President Jair Bolsonarothrough a website, I requested the Director-General of the PF to immediately initiate a police investigation, for the proper investigation of the facts”, wrote Torres on social media.

In the document in which he sues the PF, the minister states that the publications on the site “in theory constitute a crime against the honor of the President of the Republic”.

The website blames Bolsonaro and his inner circle for practices such as the erosion of elections, the spread of violence and hatred, the sharing of misinformation, corruption and the grooming of the Armed Forces.

In November 2020, a report by Folha de S.Paulo revealed that the page was registered in the name of a company in the Federal District, Supermercado da Construção.

Sought by the newspaper at the time, businessman Liberato de Almeida Felix said that “many years ago” he ceded information about his company to Bolsonaro’s office when he was a federal deputy, in order to have the domain registered. Felix was unaware, however, of the fact that he was still linked to him.

the platform wayback machine records that, at least until 2021, the page had publications praising Jair Bolsonaro:

In 2002, the site was already being used to advertise Bolsonaro:

Check images of the current version: