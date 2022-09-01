Ministry of Justice determines suspension of sale of electronic cigarettes

the sale of Electronic cigarettes, or vapes, is totally banned in Brazil , but there are still stores that sell the product with apparent legality. Now, the Ministry of Justice has determined the suspension of sales throughout the country for up to 48 hours, under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 5,000 to companies that maintain the offer.

O dispatch from the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) , linked to the ministry, was published in this Thursday’s (1st) edition of the Federal Official Gazette (DOU) and cites 33 companies directly. In the decision, director Laura Postal Tirelli recalls that a decision by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) prohibits the marketing, import and advertising of electronic cigarettes since 2009.

The Ministry of Justice justified the decision on its official website, noting that “electronic cigarettes are freely traded by different types of enterprises, such as stores, tobacconists and websites, despite being illegal. The agency also highlights the lack of transparency and good faith on the part of the entire electronic cigarette production chain, which makes it appear that it is a regular consumption relationship, which involves a legal product”.

In July 2022, Anvisa returned to discuss the sale of vapes and decided to maintain the ban unanimously by the collegiate board. The agency presented scientific studies that demonstrate that the use of electronic smoking devices (EPDs) is linked to an increased risk of young people to smoking, potential dependence and various harms to lung, cardiovascular and neurological health. Even with the ban, the report found ads selling the product in a quick Google search.

“State and municipal Procons have been active in inspection and seizure actions of electronic cigarettes, however, Senacon evaluated the need to take urgent measures to remedy the problem and protect the health and safety of consumers”, says a note released by the ministry in its official site.

Check the list of companies mentioned in the Ministry of Justice order