Ministry of Justice determines that 33 companies stop selling electronic cigarettes | Economy

The Ministry of Justice determined, this Thursday (1st), that 33 companies suspend the sale of electronic cigarettes, under penalty of paying a daily fine of R$ 5 thousand.

The decision was published in the “Diário Oficial da União” (DOU). As justification for the action, the Ministry argued that “electronic cigarettes are freely traded by different types of enterprises, such as stores, tobacconists and websites, despite being illegal”.

The Ministry of Justice stated that the companies charged were acting with a lack of transparency and good faith and that they misled consumers into believing that e-cigarettes are legal products.

The sale of electronic cigarettes has been prohibited by the National Health Surveillance Agency in Brazil since 2009. The Ministry of Justice stated that since then it has acted preventively to combat the sale and use of the device.

But, according to the folder, the increase in the use and sale of electronic cigarettes made the situation serious and, therefore, decided to fine the companies.

Understand the electronic cigarette

1. What are electronic smoking devices?

These are all so-called electronic cigarettes, which can also be nicknamed vaporizers, pods, e-cigarettes, e-pipes, e-ciggys, etc.

There is also another category, which is heated tobacco products that use vaporization. Instead of being based on an essence or liquid, these directly heat the tobacco, the plant from which nicotine is extracted.

2. What are the main differences between traditional cigarettes?

Traditional cigarettes contain tar, a compound of more than 40 substances proven to be carcinogenic, carbon monoxide (which makes it difficult for the blood to oxygenate), nicotine, flavorings and a mixture of more than 7,000 chemicals that are toxic and harmful to our health. They work by burning these substances.

Electronics, on the other hand, do not act this way, they heat the liquid in their reservoir (also called e-liquid) which is then inhaled by the user. Thus, because there is no combustion, there is no generation of carbon monoxide. Despite this, they also have nicotine (so they are also addictive) and other liquid substances such as glycerol, vegetable glycerin, propylene glycol and food flavorings.

“It’s a nicotine delivery man with a new outfit”, explains the doctor Liz Maria de Almeida, coordinator of Prevention and Surveillance at the National Cancer Institute, INCA. “That’s the main commonality between these types of cigarettes.”

Nicotine, the active ingredient in tobacco, is a drug. Almeida explains that it is psychoactive, that is, it binds to the neurotransmitters of the nervous system responsible for releasing a substance that gives our body a feeling of well-being, dopamine. And this effect is quite fast. In about 15 seconds after the puff, 25% of the nicotine reaches this reward system.

Other than that, chemical additives made by the food industry with fruit flavors are also placed in these products, but which in no way resemble the properties of these foods.