Money forgotten in banks is 10 times bigger than the Mega-Sena prize at the turn of the century

São José do Rio Preto, August 31, 2022, by Sérgio Carrieri – Money forgotten in banks by Brazilians exceeds an insane R$ 3.6 billion reais. In addition, just over 8% of the total amount, almost R$ 4 billion, was withdrawn from the Central Bank. In other words, we have a forgotten billion dollar figure waiting for its true owners.

In this way, the Superpix diary comes to bring more details on how to research and, if necessary, rescue a part of that fortune. Since February of this year, the Central Bank has created an exclusive website for those who want to do this research. And even those who have some money to receive can search through the electronic address: valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

Forgotten money can be searched by the Central Bank system

First of all, it is necessary to make it clear that forgotten money has an owner and cannot be used for other purposes. In this sense, the Central Bank created the SVR (Amounts Receivable System) consultation system. At first to help efficiently and safely identify who and how much each account holder has.

Even with all the publicity in the media, adherence to the program was low. Only 3.6 million of the approximately 17.5 million that are entitled have redeemed some amount. And only 19,000 of the approximately 240,000 companies that are entitled, according to an article published on August 30 in the Portal InfoMoney.

How to withdraw the values ​​stopped at the Central Bank?

According to the Central Bank, these consultations will be in stages, the first of which took place in February this year. In May, a new stage would take place, postponed due to a server strike. So far, the bank has not released a new round of consultations by the SVR.

Therefore, it is not yet possible to carry out new searches, which can only be done on the exclusive website mentioned above in this article. But when the system is available and if you have a balance, a date will be scheduled for the withdrawal. In this case, forcing the user to have a password and login to Gov.br and follow the system guidelines.

Who is entitled to these forgotten values ​​in BC?

First of all, all those who have some value to receive will be entitled to request a refund. These amounts, in general, are from current accounts that do not exist, with small balances available. As well as undue fees reversed at some point by banking institutions in these accounts, among others.

After all, it was a very common operation for some time to change banks due to a change of job, for example. Finally, the Central Bank advises consumers to be as careful with their data in order to avoid fraud. The search must be done only on the official website.