Most sophisticated Range Rover in history arrives for R$ 1.2 million

Photo: Disclosure

Landing in the fifth generation of a 52-year career, the Range Rover rises to the olympic of cars that always outdo themselves with every change of cycle. It’s not as obvious as it sounds – history recalls hundreds of cars that have their ups and downs.

And if the top of the line Land Rover evolved from the first to the second generation, again from the second to the third and from this to the fourth, what happened was a revolution (debuting not only a new visual language, but also an aluminum body that allowed him to lose weight up to 420 kg) – the new phase is once again a breakthrough. It just doesn’t make the predecessor seem obsolete because it still enjoys the modernities it inaugurated.

At the heart of the new Range Rover is the unprecedented MLA-FLEX platform, which supports both combustion engines and plug-in hybrids or 100% electric – the latter option available from 2024. To lighten weight and reduce emissions, the body is again in aluminium, which now covers 80% of its 5.05 meters in length, 2.05 m in width and 1.87 m in height. Where there is no aluminum, there is high-strength steel, which increased torsional rigidity by 50%.

Photo: Disclosure

The rear wheels steer, raising the level of stability and making manoeuvring easier. The renowned Terrain Response system is configurable, automatically adapting traction to all types of terrain.

Engines are also new, but for now only the 3.0 turbodiesel, six-cylinder, 350 hp and 71.4 kgfm of torque arrive in Brazil; and the 4.4 V8 with 530 hp and 76.5 kgfm of torque, provided by BMW. A plug-in hybrid will debut ahead.

In the Range Rover D350, prices range from BRL 1,160,650 (SE) to BRL 1,546,170 (SV); the P530 starts at R$1,202,650 and goes up to R$1,604,170 (SV). Although they have not met the new Range Rover in person, 477 people have already applied for one. According to the brand, the first batch of approximately 50 units is sold out.

Forbes tried out the new Range Rover on a brief test drive in São Paulo.

Photo: Disclosure

Driver or passenger?

Rare are the cars that awaken in those who like to drive the desire to travel on the white rear, which is why it was so difficult to leave the second-row seat to take the wheel. There was massage of all kinds (including hot stones) and intensities, an 11.4-inch multimedia screen, minibar, curtains… lying down. Even the front seat can automatically move away to expand the rear space.

Photo: Disclosure

At the front, the ideal position is achieved by the extensive (electrical) adjustments of the steering wheel and seat, which even offers a seat extender for more support under the legs. Although it has plenty of resources, handling them all is simple and intuitive. The brand understood well what could become digital and what should remain physical: the controls for the traction system, the air conditioning and, above all, the volume of the sound system (from Meridian, with 36 speakers and 1,600 W, say)

Back or front, the finish is superb. From the scent to the details, from the touch to the combination of textures and tones.

Photo: Disclosure

When starting, the smoothness of the diesel engine is not surprising – that’s what you’d expect from a Range Rover, after all – but it impresses with its smoothness. The large-diameter, two-spoke steering wheel indicates that there is a new trend in luxury cars.

Due to its size, the Range Rover demands attention in the chaotic and tight traffic in São Paulo. But the light steering and responsive throttle make this big SUV agile. Engine and transmission (automatic, 8 gears) seem to know each other for years, such is the tuning.

Appropriating the car’s dimensions and gaining confidence, the driver realizes how “protected” he is from the outside world thanks to the excellent sound insulation. Helping, of course, is the pair of 60mm-diameter speakers in the headrests for each of the four occupants, “which create zones of personal silence similar to the effect of making use of high-end headphones,” explains the company. Land Rover.

Photo: Disclosure

Finally, the road arrives. We put our foot down on the accelerator and the “six in line” shows the vigor of its 71.4 kgfm of torque. The gears go up, the left lane opens up and the 3.0 turbodiesel doesn’t run out of steam. Even at unpublished speeds, the massive SUV remains undaunted, with the ease of someone half the size they actually are. Merits largely to the air suspension, which receives information from what is ahead and anticipates its movements. It can even raise the car by 135mm for off-road missions – yes, a Range Rover is made for that too.

At the end of the test, one of the effects caused by the overdose of luxury, technology and performance of the new Range Rover is to believe that Land Rover may have made a car that no longer competes with BMW, Audi and Mercedes, but can already face Bentley Bentayga and Aston Martin DBX – costing much less.