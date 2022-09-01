Nadal revolts at accusation and McEnroe and journalist’s question

Rafael Nadal debuted with a victory at the US Open, but he didn’t like the journalist’s approach after the game. Photo: Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress

Rafael Nadal debuted at the US Open and did not have an easy life against Australian Rinky Hijikata, rookie and 198th in the world. The Spaniard had to look for a comeback after losing the first set and made 3 sets to 1 with partials of 4/6, 6/2, 6/3 and 6/3.

As if the difficulty on the court wasn’t enough, the press conference also had a prank that made the Spaniard angry with a journalist.

Sports legend John McEnroe criticized him and assured that the Spaniard has ‘preferential’ treatment by the referees when it comes to complying with the 25-second rule between points. Then, a journalist who was in the room commented on this sentence and asked if there was “a special rule for Rafa”.

“It’s a joke isn’t it? I’ve received a lot of warnings in my career for this. I have the problem of sweating a lot and in humid conditions like today, this is even worse. Now the ball boys can’t give you the towel, so I have I have to go to a remote place to get him. It makes him go away for a long time and I don’t go often enough”, explained Nadal after a laugh that showed a lot of discomfort with the topic.

“I don’t get favored treatment from anyone, I follow the rules and if I go over 25 seconds they give me a warning.”

Nadal started out losing for the first time in 16 US Open appearances. On the other hand, he maintained his 2022 Grand Slam unbeaten streak, reaching 20 Majors wins.

As he was eliminated in the Wimbledon semifinals by WO, without entering the court, the defeat does not enter the statistics.

Following the last Grand Slam of the season, Nadal will face Italian Fabio Fognini, with whom he has a winning record. In 17 matches, the Spaniard won 13 and lost only four.