Navy receives new submarine with a delay of 5 years – 09/01/2022 – Power

The Brazilian Navy received for operation this Thursday (1st) the S-40 Riachuelo, the first submarine of the new series of vessels of the type resulting from the military agreement that the country signed with France in 2009.

According to the original schedule, the Riachuelo was supposed to start operating in 2017. The delay, which affects the other three conventional-propelled submarines in the program, is due to budget inconsistencies over the years and also to challenges inherent to this type of construction.

The construction of the four French-designed submarines based on the Scorpène model, shipyard, naval base and the development of a nuclear-powered vessel was budgeted at € 6.5 billion, € 7.3 billion in corrected values ​​(R$ 37.7 billion if they were disbursed today).

The plan foresaw Riachuelo in operation in 2017, followed by Humaitá (2019), Tonelero (2020) and Angostura (2022). The second submarine was launched in 2020 and is in testing, while the others are in production. Asked, the Navy declined to comment on the schedule, but it is speculated that the last model will be in action perhaps as early as 2025.

The nuclear-powered submarine, which is part of a novel that begins with the beginning of the Force’s program to master the radioactive fuel cycle in 1979, has a fantasy date of entry into operation, 2034. Military personnel believe that the end of the next decade is more likely.

It is not unusual, given the complexity of the program and the political obstacles: negotiations are underway with the International Atomic Energy Agency to regulate the use of nuclear fuel in the reactor.

In the US, which with Russia has the largest fleet of nuclear models in the world, the construction of a new submarine of the type consumes 12 million hours of work and involves 950 thousand components. A Boeing-777, to compare, demands 50 thousand hours of work and 100 thousand components.

That said, the entire Prosub (Navy Submarine Program) is an expensive undertaking, which cost almost R$ 30 billion until last year, in corrected values. From 2020 to August 30 of this year, according to data from the Senate’s budget monitoring system, BRL 3.97 billion was spent on conventional models, nuclear and associated infrastructure.

Of this total, the largest expenditure was on diesel-electric propulsion models, which were more advanced despite delays: R$ 1.5 billion. There are concerns of another order, about the operational cost of the new submarines. In Malaysia, which bought two Scorpène similar to the Brazilian one, the government gave up on expanding its fleet.

Riachuelo was launched at the end of 2018, and has undergone a long testing campaign. With its incorporation into the fleet, Brazil is on the way to having the most powerful submarine force in South America. With the arrival of the new ship, it now has six submarines – the same number as Peru, which operates older models however.

With 70.6 m and displacing 1,900 tons, the Riachuelo class vessels are bigger and heavier than the original French. It is a tradition of technological incorporation of the Navy: from 1982, it received a German model IKL-209/1,400 and built three others in Rio, called in Brazil of Tupi class. It then managed to deliver a more advanced version of the type, the Tikuna, in 2005.

Regarding the expensive object of desire of the admirals, the nuclear propulsion model, there is a current criticism about its cost: using the American metric, a conventional model costs 1/3 of the price of a nuclear one to build and operate.

The advantage of the nuclear model is that it is a deterrent attack weapon: being able to stay at sea practically as long as it has supplies for the crew, it can hit enemies very far from their bases.

The conventional ones, on the other hand, are quieter, therefore more difficult to detect, although they have limited submersion time: five days, in the case of Riachuelo. To attack threats closer to the coast, it can be argued that a larger fleet with diesel-electric engines could be more effective than a single nuclear model.