Neighboring galaxy’s black hole is emitting a million-light-year jet

Black holes are still not fully understood by researchers, but there are already some things that science knows about them. One of the known facts is that massive objects emit relativistic jets, defined as beams of ionized matter accelerated close to the speed of light.

However, one of these jets caught the attention of scientists at the University of Western Sydney in Australia because of its size. It was no less than a million light years old and in a galaxy relatively close to the Milky Way, NGC2663.

The word proximate is applied here on an astronomical scale. NGC2663 is 93 million light-years from us, which would be equivalent to two blocks away in the cosmos. Scientists were able to capture signals from the jet expelled by the black hole at the center of the galaxy thanks to the Australian ASKAP (Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder) radio telescope.

To give you an idea, the flow of matter forms a spray 50 times larger than the galaxy itself. Using an ordinary telescope, it is possible to observe NGC2663 in the night sky as a bright oval dot. On the other hand, if the jet were visible to the naked eye, it would be possible to see a mark in the sky larger than the size of the Moon.

The complete study was reviewed and accepted for publication in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. It is not yet available in the scientific journal, but can now be accessed through the open access repository. arXiv.

In addition to the impressive size, scientists also noticed structures known as “shock diamonds” on the jet. As the jet moves forward, it pushes out gases that are outside the galaxy. At the same time, the gas compresses the jet, causing it to perform an accordion motion. In this process, so-called diamonds are formed.

These structures have previously been shown in smaller streams, but never on colossal scales like those emanating from the galaxy NGC2663. This indicates the role of the black hole in the galaxy’s evolutionary process: the gas feeds NGC2663, which is responsible for feeding the cosmic drain. This then launches the jet and, in the end, feeds the gas.