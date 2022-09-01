New 8k video of Titanic shows details of the sunken ship in high definition | World

The crew of an underwater expedition managed to capture never-before-seen 8k footage of the Titanic exposing a surprising level of detail and color, according to OceanGate Expeditions.
“The incredible detail in the 8k images will help our team of marine scientists and archaeologists analyze the Titanic’s decay more accurately,” says Stockton Rush, president of OceanGate Expeditions. “Even more remarkable are the phenomenal colors in this footage.”
The experts on the wreck hope the images will help determine the rate of deterioration of the Titanic as future expeditions capture new images that can be compared year after year.
“We’re seeing new details in this footage. For example, I’ve never seen the name of the anchor, Noah Hingley & Sons Ltd., on the port anchor,” explains Rory Golden, a veteran diver on the Titanic.
With the help of scientists, the video will also help identify marine species that are observed on and around the Titanic, and archaeologists will be able to document the wreckage and debris in more detail.
OceanGate Expeditions has stated that it is already planning the Titanic Expedition 2023, which will embark in May of next year.
See the 8k video and other high definition photos below:
High definition image shows details of the ship Titanic, which sank in 1912 in the Atlantic Ocean — Photo: OceanGate Expeditions/Disclosure
