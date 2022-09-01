NEW AID BRAZIL CALENDAR: will the amount be EARLY in SEPTEMBER? check out

O Brazil aid is a social income program that was launched in 2021 by the Federal Government, replacing the Family Scholarship. The objective is to help the more than 20 million vulnerable families that are served by the benefit

Recently, through the PEC das Bondades, some changes were made to the Brazil aid. The benefit amount was increased by R$ 200, from R$ 400 to R$ 600, which will be available until December of this year. In addition, the list of beneficiaries was extended, including about 4 million families on the program’s payroll.

Will new Auxílio Brasil payment be made in advance?

The start of transfers August was brought forward and, on the 22nd, the payment of the eighth installment of the Brazil aid has been finished. For this reason, the program’s beneficiaries create the expectation that the installment released in September will also be advanced.

To date, the Federal Government has not issued official information regarding the anticipation of deposits of the 9th installment of Auxílio Brasil. However, the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, stated that there are great chances that the new installment will be advanced in September.

According to the minister, the change in the schedule is an improvement in the payment process. Benedict also highlighted the CadUnique as an initiative to modernize this process.

“This improvement process, as well as the faster generation of the monthly payroll, allowed us to make a payment in the first half of the month”, explained the minister about the anticipation of Auxílio Brasil in August.

“And this is our purpose, that we continue to make this payment to the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil and Auxílio Gás in the first fortnight of the months following the month of August”, added the minister about the other benefit payment schedules.

Current Auxílio Brasil calendar – September

NIS ending in 1 – Received on September 19;

NIS ending in 2 – Receives September 20th;

NIS ending in 3 – Receives September 21st;

NIS ending in 4 – Receives on September 22;

NIS ending in 5 – Receives September 23;

NIS ending on 6 – Receives on September 26;

NIS ending on 7 – Receives on September 27;

NIS ending on 8 – Receives on September 28;

NIS ending on 9 – Receives on September 29;

NIS ending in 0 – Received on September 30th.

Who is entitled to Aid Brazil?

There are three possibilities for receiving the Brazil aid:

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically;

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list;

If you are not on CadÚnico: you must seek a CRAS for registration, without guarantee of receiving.

The benefit is intended for families in extreme poverty. Families in poverty can also receive, as long as they have, among their members, pregnant women or people under the age of 21.

Families in extreme poverty are those with a monthly per capita family income of up to R$105. Those in poverty have a monthly per capita family income of between R$105.01 and R$210.

How to check the benefit payment?

By phone:

At the call center of the Ministry of Citizenship, at number 121;

At the Caixa call center, at number 111.

By apps:

In the Auxílio Brasil app (available free of charge for Android and iOS);

In the Caixa Tem app (available for free for Android and iOS).

Will gas vouchers be paid in September?

The Vale-gás program was also changed with the approval of the Proposal. Its value was increased to R$110 and, as it is paid together with Auxílio Brasil, beneficiaries receive the amount of R$710.

However, the benefit of R$110 is released bimonthly. Because it was paid this month, the next payment will only be in October.