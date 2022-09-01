New electricity bill goes into effect in RN in September; understand changes – 08/31/2022 – News

Neoenergia Cosern begins this Thursday, September 1st, the delivery of the new electricity bill with greater detail on consumption, cost and taxes to more than 1.5 million customers throughout Rio Grande do Norte. The document follows the rules established by the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) for all distributors in the country, which will start using the Electronic Electricity Invoice (NF3e).

The new electricity bill brings more information about the consumption of each unit, the value of the tariffs — Energy Tariff (TE) and Tariff for the Use of the Distribution System (TUSD) — and taxes — PIS/Cofins, which are federal, and ICMS, state. This data was previously presented in three columns and is now shown in ten, in more detail. In addition, there is a QR Code that can be used to verify digital authentication.

Neoenergia Cosern/Disclosure With a new layout common to Neoenergia’s distributors in Brazil, the account brings more information about the consumption of each unit, the value of tariffs and taxes

“The new electricity bill brings information about the service in a safer, easier and more transparent way for the distributor, the tax authorities and our customers. This change represents another advance in the digitalization of processes so that they are increasingly efficient, in addition to encouraging the relationship with consumers through digital means”, says Leonardo Moura, Superintendent of Commercial Processes at Neoenergia.

The invoice brings other changes, such as the use of the term “Customer Code” in place of the “Contract Account”, which appears in the upper right part of the document. This number allows access to personal information in the company’s service channels, where the customer can make requests, negotiations and consult information about the account and various services.

The information is presented on the invoice in a larger font, making it easier to read, and there are new features such as a field for information about the consumption meter and the increase in the table that shows debit notices, meeting a demand verified in research. Invoice delivery continues to be made in the same formats: printed, by email to those who opted for the digital invoice, or through Neoenergia’s service channels, such as the distributors’ websites, SMS and WhatsApp.

The new model follows, in addition to Confaz’s determinations on the Electronic Electricity Invoice, the rules of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), the sector’s regulatory body, and the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee), an institution of which Neoenergia’s concessionaires are part.