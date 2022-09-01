New electricity bill in Bahia shows electric energy invoice and changes in ‘Contract Contract’; check changes | Bahia

A new model of the electricity bill begins to be delivered to consumers in Bahia as of this Thursday (1st) and will present more details on consumption data, costs, fees and services charged by the concessionaire. The document will use the Electronic Electricity Invoice (NF3e) and a QR Code to verify digital authentication. [confira todos os detalhes ao fim da matéria]

The Electricity Company of Bahia (Coelba) reported that the changes follow the rules established by the National Council of Farm Policy (Confaz), valid for all distributors in the country.

1 of 1 Changes in the energy bill in Bahia — Photo: Disclosure Changes in the energy bill in Bahia — Photo: Disclosure

According to the concessionaire, the new bill details the value of tariffs (for energy and use of the distribution system), in addition to more detailed information on federal (PIS/Cofins) and state (ICMS) taxes. In the previous version of the monthly invoice, this data was presented in three columns. Now they are shown in ten.

In addition, the item “Contract Account” of the old version will be replaced by “Customer Code”, at the top of the document. This number allows access to personal information in Coelba’s service channels, where the user can make requests, negotiations and consult information about the account and services.

The document also has a larger font for easier reading and a field has been added to display information about the consumption meter. The frame showing debit notices has also been expanded.

Invoice delivery continues in printed formats, by email or through the company’s service channels, such as the internet portal, SMS and the WhatsApp number (71) 3370-6350.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻