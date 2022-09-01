New information on the progress of Xbox’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, according to Tom Warren

Microsoft also announced in January of this year its intention to acquire Activison Blizzard so that the giant publisher could start working under the mantle of the studios of Xbox Game Studios. Well, Activison is huge and the purchase deal was closed for almost 70 billion dollars, being one of the biggest acquisitions in history.

Because of this, given the magnitude of Activision, the entire acquisition process is bureaucratic and it may take a while, but what is the deadline? Tom Warren, editor of The Verge, brought us some new information on the progress of the acquisition:

I’ve seen a lot of speculation about Microsoft’s closing deal with Activision Blizzard soon. not imminent. Microsoft is still planning for 2023, and the UK CMA is expected to enter phase 2 this week, with the EU and FTC still looking into the deal. I hope it closes, but not for a while yet.

I’ve seen a lot of speculation around Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal closing soon. It’s not imminent. Microsoft still planning for 2023, and UK’s CMA is expected to enter phase 2 this week, with EU and FTC still analyzing deal. I expect it to close, but not for a while yet pic.twitter.com/Cpx6MSeg5j — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 31, 2022

So, at least according to Tom Warren, there is stillIt will take some time to make a decision. Many rumors were putting for this month or even September, but it seems that we will still have to be patient.

Let’s stay tuned and we’ll pass it on here at Windows Club all the news about the case.