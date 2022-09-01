New JK Rowling book is touted as a response to her internet reputation, but author denies

Author says she wrote her new novel before getting involved in controversy

J.K. Rowling gained a troubled reputation after a series of statements transphobic on your website and social media from 2020 until now. Now, in a rather strange parallel, she has written a detective book in which the central case shows an internet personality who is murdered after being accused of transphobia.

The book in question is The Ink Black Heartnew novel of the saga Cormoran Strike – the detective books that Rowling writes under the pseudonym of Robert Galbraith. The plot, according to rolling stonefollows the murder of Edi Ledwell, creator of a successful YouTube animation who finds herself embroiled in controversy when one of her cartoons is seen as racist, capable and transphobic.

The creator then suffers all kinds of death threats and rape, in addition to having her address and photos of her home leaked on the internet. Eventually, Edi Ledwell is found dead after being stabbed in a cemetery, in a plot that discusses social justice and places the creator as the target of a targeted hate campaign.

Because of everything JK Rowling has been involved in, it is possible to draw a direct parallel between the plot and the author’s situation, but she herself denies that she has written about what she lived. In an interview on talk show in Graham NortonRowling claims she wrote before the controversies (via NME):

“I need to clarify that the book is not about some of the things that happened to me in the last year. I wrote the book before these online events. I even said to my husband, ‘I think everyone will think the book is an answer to what happened to me,’ but that’s genuinely not the case. The first draft of the book was already finished when things started to happen.”

Anyway, The Ink Black Heart was published abroad in August 30but there is still no estimated arrival date for Brazil.

