New Range Rover arrives in Brazil with millionaire price

Land Rover launched the new Range Rover in Brazil this week. Completely revamped in 2021, the fifth-generation model of the luxury SUV lands on the Brazilian market in four versions and with two engine options. In 2023, the plug-in hybrid model should arrive and in 2024 the all-electric version.

Visually, this generation of Range Rover was cleaner, without many creases, and received a very curious taillight. That’s because the pieces integrate with the bar that bears the model’s name and form a different set. At the front, the SUV kept the “face” of Range Rover, being easily recognizable.

As it occupies the highest level of the Land Rover line, the model has an interior worthy of the first class of Arab airlines. There is ample use of leather, the rear seat is reclining and all occupants travel in comfort and plenty of sophistication all around. There are 11-inch screens to entertain those traveling in the back and a huge 13.7-inch center front.

Engines on the Range Rover

Under the hood, the new Range Rover can be fitted with either the D350 MHEV Ingenium six-cylinder diesel engine or the P530 V8 petrol engine. The first delivers 350 hp and a torque of 71.4 kgfm, while the second engine develops 530 hp and 76.5 kgfm of torque.

Regardless of the engine, the transmission is always an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. With the diesel engine, the SUV does 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds, with a top speed of 234 km/h. When equipped with the gasoline engine, the model reaches 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.

Equipment

As stated above, luxury is not lacking for the model. All versions have four-zone air conditioning, leather seats with more than 20 electrical adjustments, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and central console with refrigerated compartment.

Regarding safety features, there is collision and rear traffic monitor, trailer stability assistant, lane keeping assistant, traction and stability controls, and a steering rear axle. The SE version is the only one with conventional LED headlights, while the more expensive versions have Digital LED, a more sophisticated technology.

New Range Rover pricing

SE Diesel MHEV: BRL 1,160,650

SE V8 gasoline: BRL 1,202,650

Autobiography Diesel MHEV: BRL 1,270,000

Autobiography V8 Gasoline: BRL 1,328,000

First Edition Diesel MHEV: BRL 1,288,550

First Edition V8 Gasoline: BRL 1,330,550

SV Diesel MHEV: BRL 1,546,170

SV V8 Gasoline: BRL 1,604,170

