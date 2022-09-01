New show schedule for the Taquaruçu Gastronomic Festival removes Juliette from the list and brings Fábio Jr. and Melim | Tocantins

The 16th edition of Taquaruçu Gastronomic Festival (FGT) The program is already complete and the new attractions announced this Wednesday night are the singers Fábio Jr, Zezo and the trio Melim. Palmas City Hall had already announced the names of Nando Reis and Vanessa da Mata, who will also animate the festival, in addition to regional artists.

The mayor even announced that the singer Juliette would also be in the capital for the festival, but this Wednesday (31), she informed that the brothers who make up Melim will perform on Thursday (8), the day that would be the ex-BBB show.

The event starts on the holiday of September 7th, next Wednesday, and who will perform on the first night is Nando Reis.

Vanessa da Mata will be the national attraction on Friday (9). On Saturday (10th) it will be Fábio Júnior’s turn to present his hits to the public. To close the 16th edition of the FGT, the people of Palmeiras will dance to the sound of the serenader Zezo.

This year, the event has the theme “Affective food” and in the gastronomic part, it will feature chefs Roberto Raviolli, Bel Coelho and Ofir Oliveira in the Cozinha Show space.

2 of 2 Trio Melim and Zezo were also announced on Wednesday night (31) — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Trio Melim and Zezo were also announced on Wednesday night (31) — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

See the dishes that will participate in the 16th Taquaruçu Gastronomic Festival

Taquaruçu Gastronomic Festival wins vegetarian category and prizes increase

Check the music schedule

Dorivan (MPB)

Edi Ribeiro

Alex & Matielo

Nando Reis

malusa

Lenilton Lima

Melim Band

Cleyton Farias

Botos Band

Vanessa da Mata

Eduardo and Kauan

Duda Souza

Fabio Jr.

Arthur Hangel

Braguinha Barroso

Sabrina Fittipaldi

Zezo