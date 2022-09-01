Neymar is already the 4th top scorer in PSG’s history – 08/31/2022

Neymar continues to shine at the start of the 2022/23 season. This Wednesday (31), in PSG’s 3-0 victory over Toulouse, the Brazilian scored the first goal of the match, reaching 7 goals in 5 games in the French Championship, where he leads the top scorers table. This was the Brazilian’s 9th goal in 6 games this season — he scored two in the French Supercup final.

With those 9 goals, Neymar reached 109 goals in 150 games for PSG since 2017, and today he equaled the Portuguese Pauleta, the 4th top scorer in the history of the French capital club since 1970. Pauleta, however, needed 211 games to score 109 goals.

Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, who recently agreed his transfer from Manchester United to Valencia, is the top scorer in PSG’s history with 200 goals in 301 games (average of 0.66 per game). Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, who scored one of the goals in PSG’s victory this Wednesday, is in 2nd place with 176 goals in 221 games (0.80). Sweden’s Ibrahimovic completes the podium with 156 goals in 180 games (0.87). Neymar, who has an average of 0.72 goals per game, now needs 57 more goals to match Ibra.

In 2022, Neymar has now reached the 16th game in a row scoring a goal or assisting, also counting the games of the Brazilian team. Thus, he surpassed the records of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who had managed, at most, 15 consecutive games scoring a goal or assisting. In the 2022/23 season, Neymar now has 23 goals in 23 games (PSG and Seleção). And this Wednesday, he reached the 10th game in a row scored a goal.

Top scorers in PSG history:

200 – Cavani (301 games)

[176] – Mbappe (220 games)

156 – Ibrahimovic (180 games)

[109] – Neymar (150 games)

109 – Pauleta (211 games)

100 – Rochetheus (254 games)

98 – Dahleb (310 games)

95 – M’Pele (217 games)

92 – Di Maria (295 games)

