Nonato will follow in Fluminense! Club decides to buy the steering wheel

After Ludogorets, from Bulgaria, formalized a proposal to Internacional, Fluminense acted quickly and decided to purchase the 24-year-old midfielder. The information is from journalist Victor Lessa.

As soon as the club received notification from Internacional that there was an official proposal on the table, the board met. President Mário Bittencourt and football director Paulo Angioni were present. Coach Fernando Diniz was important for such a decision. He had already expressed a desire to continue with the player in the squad.

Apart from that, Nonato’s will also weighed heavily. The steering wheel also made clear his intention to continue at Fluminense.

Regarding values, the reporter stated that he still did not have confirmation, but that Tricolor will acquire 70% of Nonato’s economic rights, in installments and for an amount below what had been foreseen in the contract for the acquisition of 50% (2.5 million dollars – R$ 12.9 million).

and why this happens? For Inter it ends up being positive to sell Nonato to Fluminense now, even if for a lower price than offered by the Bulgarians. If the midfielder put his foot down and said he would not sign a contract with Ludogorets, Colorado would lose the chance to make the sale. At the end of the season, there was no guarantee that the Tricolor would be ahead in the business.

Thus, the gaucho club makes the sale, in addition to Nonato and Fluminense completing their goals of permanence.